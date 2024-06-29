TCU Baseball: Transfer Portal Update
The transfer portal has been open for 42 days, and players around the country have until July 2nd to decide if they are going to enter the portal in hopes of a new opportunity.
The TCU Horned Frogs currently have eight players in the portal, including two starters from last season and a few underclassmen hoping for more playing time. On the inverse side of that, the Frogs have picked up Tommy LaPour, Colton Griffin, and Cole Kramer.
LaPour, a 6'4 right-hander from Wichita State, was a highly recruited portal addition and will come to Fort Worth with awards already under his belt. As a Shocker, he garnered the AAC Newcomer of the Year, First-Team Freshman, and second-team AAC, finishing the season with 78.1 innings pitched and an ERA of 4.25 and 69 strikeouts to only 37 walks on the season.
Griffin, a shortstop transfer from Stephen F. Austin, started 49 games and had a .303 average on the season with 22 RBIs. The Houston native isn't known for his pop, with only five home runs in the season, as most of his damage came on the basepaths last season, with 21 steals on 24 attempts.
Kramer, an outfielder from Washington State, started 52 games last season and hit a .345 average with 37 RBIs.
However, for every player who joins, more will usually leave the program as well, and the Frogs currently have eight players. Two of them have already found their new homes, including Logan Maxwell, the best offensive player from the 2024 season.
Maxwell, who had a .335 average last season and had been a starter for two seasons, will transfer to Arkansas. Ryder Robinson, the freshman who started the majority of the games last season at second base, will also look for a fresh start but will stay in the conference and go to BYU.
Other plays in the Portal for the Horned Frogs include Storm Hierholzer, Andrew Mosiello, Gabe Miranda, Holden Harris, and Jake Duer.
I do not anticipate that more players will join the portal from TCU, but I do expect the Frogs to get one to two more names from the portal, including potentially a local player who is transferring from Texas. If anything changes, including players leaving or coming, I will update this as soon as the news breaks, so check back for updates!
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay updated on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or the Apple App Store.