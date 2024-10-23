TCU Soccer: No. 9 TCU rolls on after Defeating UCF and Iowa State
The No. 9 TCU Horned Frogs proved road-warriors after two matches away from Fort Worth this week. Thursday, TCU handily defeated the UCF Knights 4-2 before taking care of Iowa State by a score of 4-1 in Ames.
Head coach Eric Bell and his team absolutely dominated in their trip to Orlando, FL last Thursday. Outshooting UCF 22-t0-8, the Frogs tallied 11 shots on target. It took 29 minutes for TCU to break the deadlock and it came courtesy of Seven Castain. Her 10th goal of the season put the Frogs ahead before Caroline Kelly doubled TCU’s advantage in the 34th minute with her eighth goal of the season.
TCU took a 2-0 lead going into the half in Orlando, but UCF got one back in the 60th minute after Guta Franke found the net for the first time this season.
Leading by just one goal, TCU continued to look for a cushion. Bella Diorio struck in the 73rd minute to give the Frogs a 3-1 lead before Kelly notched a brace with a goal in the 84th minute.
UCF did score late, but the Frogs held on and secured a 4-2 victory in Orlando.
Upon the Frogs’ victory in Florida, they quickly turned to their matchup with Iowa State.
TCU pieced together yet another dominant performance that saw them grab all three points against the Cyclones. Bella Diorio wasted no time in putting TCU ahead as the Frogs found an early lead in the 7th minute.
With just a 1-0 lead heading into halftime, A.J. Hennessey gave TCU a cushion after finding the back of the net in the 48th minute. Henneseey sent the defender the other way before lacing a right-footed shot past a diving Genesis Perez Watson.
Diorio added on just a few minutes later, notching her 10th goal of the season to give TCUU a 3-0 advantage after 51 minutes. Just eight minutes, Caroline Kelly got in on the action. A goal in the 60th minute moved Kelly’s goal tally to ten on the season as well.
Iowa State’s Lauren McConnell found the back of the net for the Cyclones, but the Frogs were well on their way to their fifth consecutive win.
The Frogs have now won nine of their 11, dating back to September 12, and have remained undefeated since then. No. 9 TCU will head to Stillwater, OK on Friday to take on the Oklahoma State Cowgirls.
