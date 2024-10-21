TCU QB Grade: Josh Hoover vs. Utah
Things had not been looking good for TCU football the last few weeks. However, the Frogs got exactly what they needed with a 13–7 victory over Utah on the road on Saturday night.
TCU quarterback Josh Hoover did not have one of his flashier performances, but he did enough to lead his team to victory. He finished 22/41 for 263 yards with no touchdowns and, more importantly, no interceptions. He also scored TCU’s only touchdown of the game from one yard out.
After the first drive, it looked like it may be more of the same for the Frogs’ offense. They had driven the ball deep into Utah territory before Hoover fumbled it away on another botched zone-read pull. It is something that Hoover has been doing all season, and it looked like this game would be another turnover-filled disaster. But that was the only turnover that the Frogs had the whole game.
It was not a great offensive game for TCU by any means. The Frogs had 403 yards of offense and only scored 13 points. However, the defense came through and only allowed seven points from Utah. This made Hoover’s job simpler. All he and the offense had to do was not waste the defense's great performance.
Hoover avoided any catastrophic mistakes that could've cost his team. Instead, he was careful with the ball and picked his spots for when to make big throws. TCU was able to run the ball, pick up a game-clenching first down, and end the game without punting back to Utah. It was a drama-free ending, which is something that the Frogs have not had very often this season.
This was a badly-needed victory for TCU. Hoover did enough to get that victory and he deserves credit for that, even if he did not have a great performance.
Grade: B
