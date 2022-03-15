Men's Basketball Poll Watching Final Rankings: Gonzaga at the Top

Take a breath. Championship Week is behind us. The NCAA Tournament is just days away. March Madness has arrived. The final rankings of the regular season were released on Monday. Kansas, Tennessee, and Villanova all were rewarded with higher rankings over the week before after winning their conference tournaments.

Kansas bumped up to the third spot in both polls, jumping over Baylor. Auburn, who had spent many weeks at the top, dropped four spots after their early exit in the SEC Tournament.

The Big 12 ended up with four ranked teams. Texas, despite losing to TCU in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 tournament, was able to stay in both polls, barely, ending up at #25 in both polls.

Here are the highlights from both the AP Top 25 and the Coaches Poll:

AP Top 25

1 - Gonzaga (26-3)

2 - Arizona (31-3)

3 - Kansas (28-6), up 3

4 - Baylor (26-6), down 1

5 - Tennessee (26-7), up 4

6 - Villanova (26-7), up 2

7 - Kentucky (26-7), down 2

8 - Auburn (27-5), down 4

9 - Duke (28-6), down 2

10 - Purdue (27-7), down 1

11 - UCLA (25-7), up 2

12 - Texas Tech (25-9), up 2

13 - Providence (25-5), down 2

14 - Wisconsin (24-7), down 2

15 - Houston (29-5), up 3

25 - Texas (21-11), down 3

Dropped from the rankings - North Carolina (#25)

Coaches Poll

1 - Gonzaga (26-3)

2 - Arizona (31-3)

3 - Kansas (28-6), up 3

4 - Baylor (26-6), down 1

5 - Villanova (26-7), up 3

6 - Kentucky (26-7), down 1

7 - Auburn (27-5), down 3

8 - Tennessee (26-7), up 3

9 - Purdue (27-7)

10 - Duke (28-6), down 3

11 - Texas Tech (25-9), up 3

12 - UCLA (25-7), up 1

13 - Providence (25-5), down 3

14 - Wisconsin (24-7), down 2

15 - Houston (29-5), up 3

25 - Texas (21-11), down 3

Dropped from the rankings - Colorado State (#24), Ohio State (#25)

