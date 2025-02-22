Big 12 Basketball Games of the Week: TCU Aims to Keep Rolling vs. Cincinnati
This weekend in the Big 12 promises to be one of the best and most exciting slates of any conference in the country.
Here is a look at the best games of the weekend and what to watch for in each of them.
Big 12 Basketball Games of the Week
Cincinnati vs. TCU (Saturday 12 p.m. EST)
TCU heads to Cincinnati on Saturday looking to keep its momentum rolling as the Horned Frogs aim for their fourth straight win. Meanwhile, the Bearcats will try to protect their home court, where they’ve been tough to beat this season.
Cincinnati has been one of the better defensive teams in the Big 12. That defense will be put to the test against a TCU team that thrives on offensive rebounds and second-chance points. Ernest Udeh Jr. leads the Horned Frogs on the glass, helping them rank among the top teams in the conference in that category.
Offensively, Cincinnati leans on Jizzle James, who has been a steady scorer, while TCU looks to Noah Reynolds and Vasean Allette to generate offense. With both teams sitting at 15-11 on the season, this game could prove crucial as they battle for positioning in the Big 12 standings.
No. 5 Houston vs. No. 8 Iowa State (Saturday, 2 p.m. EST)
Houston and Iowa State are set for a top-10 showdown on Saturday, with both teams looking to solidify their standing atop the Big 12. The Cougars have been dominant at home, boasting a 13-1 record, while the Cyclones come in with one of the most explosive offenses in the conference.
Houston hangs its hat on defense, allowing just 57.6 points per game, but they’ll have their hands full against an Iowa State squad that averages 81.3 points per contest. The battle between Houston’s disciplined defense and the Cyclones’ high-powered attack could decide the game.
LJ Cryer leads the way for Houston, while Iowa State leans on Curtis Jones to provide scoring. With both teams eyeing a strong finish to the regular season, expect a physical, high-intensity battle in Houston.
No. 19 Arizona vs. BYU (Saturday, 10 p.m. EST)
Arizona and BYU square off in a crucial Big 12 matchup on Saturday night, with both teams looking to strengthen their NCAA Tournament résumés. The Wildcats have been tough to beat at home, while the Cougars are coming off a dominant win over Kansas and will look to keep their momentum rolling.
Arizona has been a force on the glass, leading the Big 12 in rebounding, and they’ll look to control the paint behind Tobe Awaka. Meanwhile, BYU thrives from beyond the arc, ranking among the best in the nation in three-point shooting.
With Caleb Love leading the way for Arizona and BYU’s offense firing on all cylinders, this game has the makings of an exciting battle. Both teams are fighting for seeding in the Big 12 and beyond, making this a pivotal late-season showdown in Tucson.
