TCU Overwhelms Incarnate Word in Blowout Win

TCU women's basketball remained undefeated on Wednesday. The No. 8 Frogs beat Incarnate Word 84-56 in a dominant effort.

The game actually started out relatively slow for TCU standards. The Frogs only led 21-15 after a quarter and 44-30 at the half over a Cardinals team that they were always going to blow out.

As the Frogs pulled away, it was their usual big three making the big impact. Donovyn Hunter, Marta Suarez, and Olivia Miles all finished with at least 15 points.

Donovyn Hunter was the leader in this one. The junior guard dropped a career high 21 points to go with five assists, three rebounds, two steals, one block, and no turnovers.

Donovyn Hunter in TCU’s win over UIW:



21 PTS (career high)

5 AST

3 REB

2 STL

1 BLK

0 TO



Breakout star pic.twitter.com/n4KWRSnxtS — Nick Girimonte (@GirimonteNicky) December 4, 2025

The Oregon native is the Big 12 leader in plus-minus, showing just how big of a jump she has taken in her second season under Mark Campbell. Hunter has become a college basketball star.

Marta Suarez poured in 16 points with 12 rebounds, two assists, two blocks, and one steal. The 6-foot-3 forward continues her elite season since coming to TCU from Cal.

Olivia Miles added 15 points, six assists, three rebounds, and one steal. The Notre Dame transfer has set a record for the most consecutive 15-and-5 games to begin a season by a power conference player.

The 𝐍𝐂𝐀𝐀 𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝 is hers 🥽



Olivia Miles has set the all-time mark for consecutive 15-and-5 games to begin a season by a Power Conference player!#GoFrogs | @oliviamiles06 pic.twitter.com/rndcwUe2es — TCU Women’s Basketball (@tcuwbb) December 4, 2025

The No. 8 Horned Frogs are now 9-0 to start the season and have now won 30 straight games in Schollmaier Arena. TCU has three more games before starting conference play and is expected to win big in all three of those.

The Frogs notably played 11 players in this contest, trying to stretch the rotation in the last few games until the Big 12. The depth on this team is expected to be better than last season's squad, but Frog fans would probably like to see more consistency out of the bench soon.

The last remaining non-conference game after December is scheduled for Monday, January 19, 2026, against Ohio State on a neutral court in New Jersey. The Buckeyes are currently ranked No. 23 in the AP Poll, which should be the last chance for a quality non-conference win this season.

Next up:

TCU hosts UTEP Saturday at 1 pm CT in Schollmaier Arena. The Frogs will look to continue their impressive home winning streak against the Miners during a packed basketball weekend in Fort Worth.

Postgame Press Conferences - TCU vs. Incarnate Word

TCU Women's Basketball Head Coach Mark Campbell

TCU Women's Basketball Players Marta Suarez, Olivia Miles, and Donovyn Hunter

Recommended Articles