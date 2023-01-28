Men’s Basketball: Big 12/SEC Challenge Preview

It’s the last Saturday in January. That can only mean one thing in the world of college basketball – it’s time for the Big 12/SEC Challenge. Saturday’s schedule, all on the ESPN family of networks (ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNU), has ten men’s basketball games, each featuring one team from the Big 12 and one team from the SEC.

This is the tenth straight year for this challenge. The SEC won last year’s challenge, having won six of the nine games played. It was the second consecutive year for the SEC to win the challenge. The Big 12 is still the overall leader in the challenge, leading both in the challenge count (4-3-2) and in games played (48-41).

Baylor has the best record among Big 12 schools in the challenge (7-2), with Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, and Texas Tech right behind at 6-3.

TCU is 5-4 in the challenge. Last year, the Horned Frogs hosted then No. 19 LSU and won 77-68. Since the beginning of the challenge in the 2013-14 season, the Horned Frogs have beaten Mississippi State (2014), Ole Miss (2015), Tennessee (2016), Florida (2019), and LSU (2022). They then lost to Auburn (2017), Vanderbilt (2018), and Arkansas (2020).

Here is a breakdown of how each conference fared each year of the challenge:

Year Winner Games Won/Lost 2014 Big 12 7-3 2015 Big 12 6-4 2016 Big 12 7-3 2017 Tie 5-5 2018 SEC 6-4 2019 Big 12 6-4 2020 Tie 5-5 2021 SEC 5-4 (one game canceled) 2022 SEC 6-4 All Years Combined Big 12 (4-3-2) 48-41 (.539)

Each year, five of the ten games are played on Big 12 courts, and five are on SEC courts.

This year’s contest includes nine ranked teams, with five in the Top Ten. The ranked teams include Alabama (#2), Tennessee (#4), Kansas State (#5), Kansas (#9), Texas (#10), TCU (#11), Iowa State (#12), Auburn (#15), and Baylor (#17). One matchup in this challenge is a ranked versus ranked team Tennessee hosting Texas.

Of the 20 teams playing in this year's conference, only one, Ole Miss, is not at .500 or higher for the season.

All times are Central Standard Time.

Saturday, January 28

West Virginia (12-8) vs. #15 Auburn (16-4)

11 a.m., ESPN

WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, WV

LSU (12-8) vs. Texas Tech (10-10)

1 p.m., ESPNU

Maravich Center, Baton Rouge, LA

Missouri (15-5) vs. #12 Iowa Stat (15-4)

1 p.m., ESPN2

Mizzou Arena, Columbia, MO

Oklahoma (11-9) vs. #2 Alabama (18-2)

1 p.m., ESPN

Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, OK

#17 Baylor (15-5) vs. Arkansas (14-6)

3 p.m., ESPN

Ferrell Center, Waco, TX

Mississippi State (12-8) vs. #11 TCU (16-4)

3 p.m., ESPN2

Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, MS

#5 Kansas State (17-3) vs. Florida (12-8)

5 p.m., ESPN2

Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, KS

#4 Tennessee (17-3) vs. #10 Texas (17-3)

5 p.m., ESPN

T-B Arena, Knoxville, TN

Kentucky (14-6) vs. #9 Kansas (16-4)

7 p.m., ESPN

Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY

Oklahoma State (11-9) vs. Ole Miss (9-11)

7 p.m., ESPN2

Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater, OK

