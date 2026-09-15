TCU women’s basketball head coach Mark Campbell has landed one of the biggest commitments of his tenure, securing a pledge from 2027 point guard Kaylor Buse.

Buse, a 5-foot-9 point guard from West Linn High School in Oregon, chose the Horned Frogs over Utah, Oregon, Washington and South Carolina.

Buse announced her decision live on KATU News on Monday, Sept. 14.

She is ranked No. 52 nationally in ESPN’s 2027 class and has established herself as one of the top guards in the country.

Buse enters TCU with an impressive high school résumé. The West Linn senior helped lead her team to its first Oregon state championship and earned first-team all-state honors as both a sophomore and junior.

She was also named her league’s Defensive Player of the Year in each of her first three seasons. Last season, she averaged 15.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 2.6 steals per game while also averaging 1.3 blocks.

How Mark Campbell Secured the Commitment

The relationship between Buse and Campbell appears to have played a significant role in her decision.

South Carolina made a strong push for Buse throughout her recruitment, but the Gamecocks’ chances appeared to fade as her commitment date approached.

One of the clearest signs came from the timing of her announcement. Buse committed weeks before she was scheduled to make an official visit to South Carolina in Columbia.

Ultimately, Buse chose TCU, citing her longstanding relationship with Campbell as a major factor in her decision.

Head coach Mark Campbell continues to build amazing teams at TCU year after year. | Brian McLean - On Assignment Photo/KillerFrogs.com for TCU On SI

Buse said she had known Campbell before he began recruiting her and already had a relationship with his family. She also highlighted Campbell’s intentional approach to recruiting and the relationships he builds with the players he brings into the program.

That familiarity gave TCU an advantage beyond basketball. Buse said she was looking for a program where she could spend four years and develop relationships with teammates who would feel like family.

That emphasis on culture appears to have resonated with Buse.

What Kaylor Buse’s Commitment Means for TCU Women’s Basketball

Buse gives Campbell a high-level point guard to build around for the future. Her ability to score, distribute the ball, defend and rebound makes her a versatile addition to the Horned Frogs’ backcourt.

Her commitment also sends an important recruiting message. Beating established women’s basketball powers such as South Carolina and Oregon for a highly regarded 2027 guard shows that Campbell and the Horned Frogs can compete for elite national prospects.

Campbell has rebuilt or reloaded his roster in each season at TCU, yet the program’s trajectory has continued to rise. The Horned Frogs followed their historic 2024-25 Big 12 championship and Elite Eight season with another Elite Eight appearance in 2026, despite significant roster turnover.

That may be the most impressive part of what Campbell is building in Fort Worth. The faces can change, but the expectations do not.

Buse’s commitment shows that Campbell is building beyond the transfer portal, too. By landing one of the nation’s top high school guards, TCU is adding a player who could become part of the program’s long-term foundation.

For Campbell, that longstanding relationship ultimately helped turn one of the nation’s top 2027 guards into a future Horned Frog.

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