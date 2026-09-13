The name may be familiar, but Malik Olajuwon is building a basketball reputation of his own while attracting attention from major programs across the country.

Four-star shooting guard Olajuwon has narrowed his recruitment to six programs, and TCU remains in contention for the rising 2027 prospect.

Olajuwon’s finalists are TCU, SMU, Texas Tech, Kansas State, Virginia Tech and Minnesota. All six programs compete in Power Four conferences.

The 6-foot-4 guard is entering his senior season at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, after transferring from Fort Bend Clements High School in Sugar Land, Texas. His move gives him an opportunity to compete against some of the country’s best high school talent before making his college decision.

Olajuwon is rated as a four-star prospect by 247Sports, which ranks him among the top shooting guards in the 2027 recruiting class. He raised his national profile during a productive summer with JL3 Elite and the Canadian U18 national team.

Malik Olajuwon Brings More Than Scoring

Malik Olajuwon | Malik Olajuwon

Olajuwon averaged 12.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists during summer circuit play, demonstrating his ability to influence games in several ways.

His production reflects more than his scoring ability. Olajuwon can contribute as a rebounder and facilitator, giving him the versatility college coaches value in modern guards.

His move to IMG Academy should give recruiters another opportunity to evaluate that versatility against elite competition. IMG Academy has established itself as one of the nation’s premier destinations for high-level basketball prospects, creating additional exposure for Olajuwon as his recruitment intensifies.

TCU Makes Olajuwon’s Final Six

TCU’s inclusion among Olajuwon’s six finalists keeps Jamie Dixon and his staff involved in a competitive national recruitment.

The Horned Frogs have a geographic advantage over several of the other contenders. Olajuwon grew up in Sugar Land, approximately four hours from Fort Worth, allowing him to remain relatively close to his Texas roots if he chooses TCU.

However, the Horned Frogs face significant competition. Big 12 opponents Texas Tech and Kansas State are among the finalists, along with ACC programs SMU and Virginia Tech and Big Ten member Minnesota.

Olajuwon has scheduled official visits to Texas Tech on Sept. 18, SMU on Sept. 25, Minnesota on Oct. 8, Kansas State on Oct. 16 and Virginia Tech on Oct. 23.

A date for an official visit to TCU has not been publicly announced.

The five scheduled trips should provide a clearer picture of his recruitment, but the Horned Frogs still have time to strengthen their relationship with the four-star guard before he makes a final decision.

Basketball Runs in the Olajuwon Family

Malik is the son of Basketball Hall of Famer Hakeem Olajuwon, one of the most accomplished centers in NBA history.

Known as “The Dream,” Hakeem Olajuwon played 18 NBA seasons, including 17 with the Houston Rockets. He led the Rockets to consecutive NBA championships in 1994 and 1995, won the 1994 NBA Most Valuable Player Award and earned 12 All-Star selections.

Malik’s older brother, Aziz Olajuwon, was a four-star prospect in the 2026 recruiting class and signed with Stanford. If Malik chooses SMU, the brothers could eventually meet as ACC opponents.

Malik will now attempt to establish his own identity as he prepares for his senior season at IMG Academy and evaluates his college options.

Why TCU Remains in the Race

Olajuwon would give TCU another versatile guard capable of contributing in multiple areas, but the Horned Frogs must first turn a place among his finalists into an opportunity to bring him to Fort Worth.

Dixon is entering his 10th season leading his alma mater. TCU has emphasized greater roster continuity while supplementing its returning core with selected additions, a strategy designed to avoid another complete offseason rebuild.

The Horned Frogs retained several important players while adding nine newcomers through the transfer portal, junior college ranks and international recruiting. That balance between returning experience and new talent could become part of TCU’s pitch to future recruits.

TCU’s recent roster decisions suggest the program may finally be building around continuity instead of annual reconstruction, giving recruits a clearer picture of the foundation already in place.

Making Olajuwon’s final six represents an important first step. The next will be convincing one of the country’s rising 2027 guards that his future belongs in Fort Worth.

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