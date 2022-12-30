Know Your Foe: Texas Tech Basketball Players to Watch

The TCU Horned Frogs take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday, December 31. Here are some key players on the Texas Tech team that TCU fans should know before the game

PF #0 Kevin Obanor

Power Forward from Durham, North Carolina. Senior

The 6-8 225 lb. power forward is a sixth-year senior for the Red Raiders. Obanor has been a pivotal piece to this team for quite a while. This season, he is their leading scorer. He is a decent shooter from most of the court but thrives when shooting from the low post. Obanor is also a good rebounder and a solid defender. However, he does have a few struggles, such as passing and guarding quick players. TCU will have to watch for his low post-shooting but should thrive when it comes to quickness, especially Mike Miles Jr.

Kevin Obanor 2022-23 Season Stats Average Points 16.6 Rebounds 6.3 Assists 1.3 Field Goal % 54.0%

F #12 Daniel Batcho

Four Star Forward from Paris, France. Redshirt Sophomore

After transferring from Arizona, the 6-11 235 lb. forward has made a huge impact on the team. Batcho has evolved as the teams leading rebounder. He is a very physical player, and an excellent rebounder. TCU will have to keep him out of the paint as much as possible, because he is very dangerous around the rim.

Daniel Batcho 2022-23 Season Stats Average Points 13.3 Rebounds 8.3 Assits 1.4 Field Goal % 68.5%

G #23 De'vion Harmon

Four Star Guard from Denton, Texas. Senior

The 6-2 205 lb. guard was originally part of the Oklahoma Sooner basketball team before transferring to Oregon and now to Texas Tech. He leads the Red Raiders in assists and makes playmaking easier for Texas Tech. Harmon is also an excellent defender making it hard for teams to execute their plays correctly.

De'vion Harmon 2022-23 Season Stats Average Points 12.2 Rebounds 2.5 Assists 4.2 Field Goal % 48.6%

G #2 Richard (Pop) Isaacs

Four Star Guard from Henderson, Nevada. Freshman

The 6-2 170 lb. guard may be small compared to other guards, but he should not be taken lightly. Pop is a great three point shooter, and likes playing quicker. He has made his presence felt as a freshman, and he will only keep getting better. TCU cannot let him be open, because he will make you pay with the three ball.

Pop Isaacs 2022-23 Season Stats Average Points 10.3 Rebounds 2.1 Assists 3.0 Field Goal % 39.8%

G #20 Jaylon Tyson

Four Star Guard from Plano, Texas. Sophomore

The 6-6 185 lb. Texas guard transfer who has helped Texas Tech, especially offensively. He is a guard who has good size, strength, and skill. Tyson can make shots from anywhere on the court. He is also a great passer, helping the Red Raiders design plays. TCU will have to play good defense on him and the Tech team as a whole so that they can be successful in this matchup.

