In today's WNBA, getting drafted no longer gurantees stability.

Former TCU women's basketball standouts are finding out that reaching the WNBA is only part of the challenge.

Staying there can be even harder.

TCU fans watched both players become major college basketball names in different ways, making their rapid roster uncertainty even more eye-opening.

For Marta Suarez, the experience unfolded fast. The former TCU standout was selected and then quickly dealt in a surprising move to the Golden State Valkyries.

Apr 30, 2026; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Valkyries forward Marta Suarez (77) during media day at the Sephora Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

After appearing at team media day, Suarez was waived just days later. On the same day, Ashlyn Jackson was also cut.

For Hailey Van Lith, the path looked different — at least initially. The Chicago Sky waived Van Lith one year after selecting her with the 11th overall pick. She averaged fewer than four points per game during her rookie season.

Hailey Van Lith at the Free Throw line against FAU | Brian McLean OnAssignment/ TCU On SI

Unlike Suarez, Van Lith made it through a full rookie campaign, giving her time to adjust to the speed, physicality, and expectations of the professional game. On paper, that kind of runway might suggest stability.

It didn’t.

The issue is largely a numbers game.

Why WNBA Roster Spots Are So Difficult to Keep

WNBA rosters are capped at 12 players per team. Even with expansion franchises like the Valkyries entering the league, opportunities remain limited. League-wide, only a few hundred roster spots exist, creating intense competition at every position.

Apr 13, 2026; New York, NY, USA; WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert (left) poses for photos with Marta Suarez who was selected sixteenth overall by the Seattle Storm during the 2026 WNBA Draft at The Shed at Hudson Yards. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The contrast with men’s professional leagues is stark, where larger rosters and developmental systems offer more margin for growth. In the WNBA, the transition is less about arrival and more about adaptation.

Development, versatility and patience often matter more than draft position or pre-league visibility.

As the league’s popularity grows, that gap is becoming more apparent.

During the 2024 and 2025 seasons, players such as Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, and Paige Bueckers drew significant attention to women’s basketball.

Jul 19, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; A view of Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese merchandise for sale during WNBA All Star Skills Night at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

However, that surge in visibility has not yet been matched by equivalent expansion in roster capacity or league infrastructure.

For players like Suarez and Van Lith, the reality is clear: making a WNBA roster is an achievement — staying on one is an ongoing battle.

Hailey Van Lith Avoids Extended Free Agency Limbo

Luckily for Van Lith, after being waived by the Chicago Sky just two days earlier, she quickly found her way back onto a WNBA roster.

The Connecticut Sun claimed the former No. 11 overall pick off waivers on Wednesday, May 6, giving Van Lith a spot with her second franchise in as many seasons.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Van Lith needed to secure a roster spot before Thursday’s league deadline for teams to finalize opening-day rosters.

Her signing came shortly after Connecticut waived guards Madison Hayes and Taylor Bigby, moves that appeared to clear space for the rookie guard.

The reunion also reconnects Van Lith with Sun coach Jen Rizzotti, who previously coached her on Team USA’s women’s 3x3 basketball squad during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

The WNBA's Growth Popularity Comes With a Catch

But the problem with uncertainty in this league remains. This situation is far from unique to a few former TCU standouts.

Unfortunately, sudden waiving and constant trading are a league-wide reality for WNBA players.

The WNBA currently has 12 teams, each limited to 12 roster spots, for a total of just 144 active positions league-wide. Meanwhile, each draft class brings in 36 new players (three rounds of 12 picks), not including undrafted free agents competing for training camp invites.

Apr 13, 2026; New York, NY, USA; WNBA General view of the draft board after the first round of the 2026 WNBA Draft at The Shed at Hudson Yards. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

That math creates an immediate squeeze: even before accounting for returning veterans, there simply aren’t enough spots.

Every preseason, dozens of players — including recent draft picks — are waived during training camp cuts. In many cases, second- and third-round selections never make an opening-day roster, and even first-round picks are not guaranteed long-term security.

What happened to players like Marta Suarez and Hailey Van Lith reflects a broader trend: early-career roster turnover is not the exception, it’s the norm.

What’s Next?

Being waived doesn’t necessarily mark the end of a player’s professional path — it often signals a transition into the next phase of their career. Many players continue to compete in overseas leagues, where opportunities are more abundant, and salaries can sometimes exceed WNBA contracts.

Countries like Spain, Turkey, France, and Australia have well-established women’s leagues that serve as both development grounds and financial lifelines.

Back in the U.S., players can also find their way back through midseason opportunities. Hardship contracts — temporary roster additions allowed when teams face injury shortages — provide one avenue for return.

Others earn second chances through strong overseas performances or by staying ready for late-season call-ups.

It’s not uncommon for players to be waived early, refine their game elsewhere, and reappear on a WNBA roster later in the same season or the following year.

In that sense, the journey doesn’t end with a roster cut — it simply becomes less visible. For many players, persistence, adaptability, and performance outside the league are what ultimately determine whether they get another shot.