TCU WBB: Van Lith, Conner Selected in WNBA Draft
Former TCU guards Hailey Van Lith and Madison Conner officially began their professional basketball careers Monday night.
The Chicago Sky drafted Van Lith No. 11 overall while Conner landed with the Seattle Storm in the third round of the 2025 WNBA Draft. The TCU women’s basketball alums are the second and third draft picks in program history. The Horned Frogs last had a player drafted in 2005 when Sandora Irvin went No. 3 overall to the Phoenix Mercury.
TCU was one of five programs with multiple draft picks, along with UConn, Notre Dame, South Carolina, and Alabama. Van Lith was also the first Big 12 player drafted.
Van Lith and Conner left a lasting impact in Fort Worth as members of the best team in program history. Van Lith spent her final collegiate season at TCU and made it count, setting single-season program records for points scored (683) and assists (204) while guiding the program to its first Elite Eight appearance. She was one of three players in the country to record at least 600 points and 200 assists in 2024-25. She averaged 17.9 points, 5.4 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game and earned All-American recognition from all four major media organizations, swept Big 12 Player and Newcomer of the Year honors and was named the conference tournament MVP.
Prior to TCU, Van Lith played three seasons at Louisville and one at LSU, where she played with future Sky teammate Angel Reese. She racked up 2,616 points, 698 rebounds and 579 assists. Van Lith also started 171 games and played 5,692 minutes to become the NCAA record holder in both categories. The Wenatchee, Wash., native posted a combined 145-31 record and became the only player in the history of college basketball to lead three schools to an Elite Eight.
Conner spent two years at TCU and left as the record holder for 3-pointers made in a season (128). She hit that mark in 2024-25 after resetting her own record from the previous season. The 128 3-pointers led the NCAA and ranked second in the Big 12 single-season record book.
The Chandler, Arizona native also posted the third-highest scoring average (16.4) in program history and nailed the fourth-most 3-pointers in program history (227). Conner was the only Division 1 player to finish in the top 10 in 3-pointers made, 3 pointers per game (2nd, 3.4) and 3-point percentage (10, .449).
After transferring from Arizona, Conner blossomed into one of the best shooters in the country. She averaged five points and 12 minutes per game over three seasons in the desert before becoming an Ann Meyers-Drysdale Award finalist, First Team All-Big 12 selection and posting the best 3-pointers per game average (3.5) in Big 12 history.
Notably absent from the draft list was All-American center Sedona Prince. Prince’s 6-foot-7 frame and production made her a top prospect, projected to be taken in the first or second rounds. She averaged 17.2 points, 9.4 rebounds and three blocks during the 2024-25 season and earned First Team All-Big 12 honors.
Prince went undrafted because of concerns surrounding her injury history (leg, elbow, finger) and four assault and sexual abuse allegations dating back to 2019. Last August, after allegations became public, a Change.org petition asking TCU to remove Prince from the team gained more than 200,000 signatures. WNBA Teams might be cautious of fan reactions to those allegations.
Prince’s age - she will turn 25 in May - is another factor. This ESPN article noted a comment from a general manager who said it’s tough to evaluate Prince against younger competition. Prince could still join a WNBA team as a free agent or pursue a professional career overseas.
WNBA preseason starts May 2 and the regular season tips off May 16. Chicago opens the season at Indiana while Seattle travels to Phoenix.