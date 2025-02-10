Men’s Basketball: TCU Falls to No. 8 Iowa State 82-52
The TCU Horned Frogs (12-11, 5-7 Big 12) fell to the No. 8 Iowa State Cyclones (18-5, 8-4 Big 12) by a score of 82-52 in Ames on Saturday.
The Frogs struggled offensively against a team that ranks as one of the top defensive units in the nation. TCU shot 35.8% from the field and just 14.3% (2-of-14) from beyond the arc. While the Frogs were inefficient offensively, the Cyclones had themselves a field day, shooting 59.6% from the field and an impressive 47.4% from three-point range.
Iowa State outscored the Frogs 42-24 in the first half, before piling it on for a 40-point second half.
Curtis Jones led the Cyclones with 24 points off the bench, shooting 7-11 and 5-6 from three. Milan Momcilovic and Dishon Jackson each tallied 14 points while Joshua Jefferson pieced together a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Vasean Allette and Trazarien White led the Frogs in scoring with nine points each with White sinking both of TCU’s three-pointers on Saturday.
It was a tough day for Jamie Dixon’s team who were coming off a back of two-straight victories and clinching Dixon’s 500th win as a head coach.
TCU will be back in action on Wednesday when they play host to the Oklahoma State Cowboys at 7 p.m.
