Where Did TCU Finish in Final Big 12 Football Power Rankings?

The TCU Horned Frogs (5-4, 5-4) finished the regular season with a rain-delayed win over Cincinnati (7-5, 8-4). The Frogs are bowl-bound and will find out their destination Sunday afternoon.

Since Week Five, we have been ranking the 16 teams in the Big 12 in our weekly Power Rankings. The Horned Frogs got a bump in these rankings after getting the win over the Bearcats. In fact, Cincy dropped three spots after the loss, which was the largest movement of any team in the final Power Rankings.

TCU finishes the season ranked No. 8. Right in the middle of the pack. I guess the good news is that the bump up from beating Cincy put the Frogs in the top half of the conference. There you go, Frog fans - something to hold your hat on after this season.

Each week, our voters rank the 16 teams in the Big 12 to determine that week's rankings. More specifically, as the season progressed, we tracked the TCU Horned Frogs to see how they progressed (or regressed) each week.

Here's how the Horned Frogs ranked throughout the season:

Week Five - Debuted at No. 3

Week Six - After the loss to Arizona State, dropped two spots to No. 5

Week Seven - Beat Colorado and held steady at the No. 5

Week Eight - Lost to Kansas State and dropped to No. 9

Week Nine - Beat Baylor and moved back to No. 5

Week Ten - Beat West Virginia but still fell to No. 6

Week Eleven - Moved up to No. 5 after winning the bye week

Week Twelve - Lost to Iowa State and dropped to No. 7

Week Thirteen - Lost to BYU and dropped to No. 9

Week Fourteen - Beat Houston and stayed at No. 9

Week Fifteen (Final) - Beat Cincinnati and finished at No. 8

How Power Rankings Are Determined

Once again, we have brought together a group from across the league to vote on the Big 12 Power Rankings each week during the season.

23 Total Participants

TCU Horned Frogs On SI editorial staff (11)

Not all are TCU homers; our diverse writing staff is based across the country and covers the ACC, Big Ten, and SEC, in addition to the Big 12.

One to two fans from most of the Big 12 current schools (12)

Each week, each participant provides their rankings from 1 to 16. Those rankings are compiled, and the average rank is then listed below.

Here's where our panel of voters ranked the teams for the final rankings of the season:

2025 Big 12 Final Football Power Rankings

Our format is slightly different for our final rankings. In previous weeks, "highest ranking" and "lowest ranking" referred to the votes they received for that week. This week, for the final rankings, "highest ranking" and "lowest ranking" refer to the team's ranking during the season.

16. Oklahoma State (1-11, 0-9)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 16

Highest Ranking: #16

Lowest Ranking: #16

Average Ranking: 16.00 (16th)

15. Colorado (3-9, 1-8)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 15

Highest Ranking: #13 (Weeks 5, 8-9)

Lowest Ranking: #15 (Weeks 11-15)

Average Ranking: 14.18 (14th tie)

13. UCF (5-7, 2-7)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 14

Highest Ranking: #11 (Week 5)

Lowest Ranking: #14 (Weeks 8-9, 12-14)

Average Ranking: 13.18 (12th)

14. West Virginia (4-8, 2-7)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 13

Highest Ranking: #13 (Weeks 12-14)

Lowest Ranking: #15 (Weeks 6-10)

Average Ranking: 14.18 (14th tie)

12. Kansas (5-7, 3-6)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 12

Highest Ranking: #9 (Week 5)

Lowest Ranking: #12 (Weeks 11-15)

Average Ranking: 11.00 (10th tie)

11. Baylor (5-7, 3-6)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 11

Highest Ranking: #7 (Week 8)

Lowest Ranking: #11 (Weeks 10, 13-15)

Average Ranking: 9.60 (10th)

10. Kansas State (6-6, 5-4)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 10

Highest Ranking: #8 (Week 10)

Lowest Ranking: #15 (Week 5)

Average Ranking: 11.00 (10th tie)

8. TCU (8-4, 5-4)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 9

Highest Ranking: #3 (Week 5)

Lowest Ranking: #9 (Weeks 8, 13-14)

Average Ranking: 6.45 (6th)

7. Iowa State (8-4, 5-4)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 8

Highest Ranking: #2 (Weeks 5-6)

Lowest Ranking: #11 (Week 11)

Average Ranking: 7.00 (8th)

6.#21 Houston (9-3, 6-3)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 7

Highest Ranking: #4 (Week 13)

Lowest Ranking: #11 (Week 7)

Average Ranking: 6.64 (7th)

9. Cincinnati (7-5, 5-4)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 6

Highest Ranking: #3 (Week 10)

Lowest Ranking: #12 (Week 5)

Average Ranking: 5.91 (5th)

4. #18 Arizona (9-3, 6-3)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 5

Highest Ranking: #4 (Week 15)

Lowest Ranking: #12 (Weeks 10-11)

Average Ranking: 8.82 (9th)

5. Arizona State (8-4, 6-3)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 4

Highest Ranking: #2 (Week 7)

Lowest Ranking: #7 (Week 10)

Average Ranking: 4.64 (4th)

3. #15 Utah (10-2, 7-2)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 3

Highest Ranking: #3 (Weeks 8, 11-15)

Lowest Ranking: #7 (Week 7)

Average Ranking: 4.27 (3rd)

2. #11 BYU (11-1, 8-1)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 2

Highest Ranking: #1 (Weeks 9-11)

Lowest Ranking: #4 (Weeks 5-6)

Average Ranking: 2.18 (2nd)

1. #4 Texas Tech (11-1, 8-1)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 1

Highest Ranking: #1 (Weeks 5-8, 12-15)

Lowest Ranking: #2 (Weeks 9-11)

Average Ranking: 1.27 (1st)

What's Next

TCU awaits its bowl game announcement, which is expected to come on Sunday, December 7. Various projections have the Frogs playing in the Texas Bowl (Houston), the Liberty Bowl (Memphis), the Rate Bowl (Phoenix), or the Armed Forces Bowl (Fort Worth).

