Men's Basketball Poll Watching Pre-Season: Frogs Debut At No. 14

It's been a long seven months since that no-call in San Diego in the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament. Since that time, though, the TCU Horned Frogs men basketball team has just made themselves even better. And on Monday, when the AP released its preseason poll, TCU debuted at No. 14.

For the third time in program history, the TCU men's basketball team will be nationally ranked to start the season. The Horned Frogs appeared at No. 14 in the Associated Press Preseason Poll on Monday.



TCU has never been ranked higher before its season begins. The Frogs last appeared in the AP Preseason Poll prior to the 2018 season (20th) and were also ranked before the 1998 season (24th).



It's the 13th week TCU has been nationally ranked under head coach . TCU last appeared in the AP Poll on Jan. 7, 2019 at No. 25. The highest TCU has been ranked was No. 10 on Dec. 25, 2017.

With most of last year's team returning, the expectations are high for this group. At the end of last season, TCU made many "way too early" lists for the 2022-23 season. And last week, TCU was picked to come in fourth place in the Big 12. Mike Miles Jr. was selected as the Big 12 Pre-season Player of the Year.

TCU opens its season with an exhibition game on October 30 against Paul Quinn College .

The preseason poll includes five teams from the Big 12 - Kansas, Baylor, Texas, TCU, and Texas Tech.

Here is the poll:

AP Top 25

1 - North Carolina

2 - Gonzaga

3 - Houston

4 - Kentucky

5 (tie) - Kansas

5 (tie) - Baylor

7 - Duke

8 - UCLA

9 - Creighton

10 - Arkansas

11 - Tennessee

12 - Texas

13 - Indiana

14 - TCU

15 - Auburn

16 - Villanova

17 - Arizona

18 - Virginia

19 - San Diego State

20 - Alabama

21 - Oregon

22 - Michigan

23 - Illinois

24 - Dayton

25 - Texas Tech

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.