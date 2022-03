March Madness Day 2 Games, Start Times, TV Schedule

Just like we all predicted, 15-seed Saint Peter's, 12-seeds Richmond and New Mexico State, and 11-seed Michigan advanced on Day 1. Assuming you didn't fill out a bracket, this was a legendary day for college basketball.

Below, we'll look at every Day 2 matchup in the remaining Round of 64 games along with their start time, location, and TV schedule.

After yesterday's carnage, we're foregoing the picks aspect to this one.

Round of 64 Schedule: Friday, March 18

The following times are listed in Central (CT).

(7) Ohio State vs. (10) Loyola-Chicago

Time: 11:15 a.m.

Location: Pittsburgh, Pa.

TV: CBS

(2) Auburn vs. (15) Jacksonville State

Time: 11:40 a.m.

Location: Greenville, S.C.

TV: truTV

(3) Texas Tech vs. (14) Montana State

Time: 12:45 p.m.

Location: San Diego, Calif.

TV: TNT

(3) Purdue vs. (14) Yale

Time: 1:00 p.m.

Location: Milwaukee, Wis.

TV: TBS

(2) Villanova vs. (15) Delaware

Time: 1:45 p.m.

Location: Pittsburgh, Pa.

TV: CBS

(7) USC vs. (10) Miami

Time: 2:10 p.m.

Location: Greenville, S.C.

TV: truTV

(6) Alabama vs. (11) Notre Dame

Time: 3:15 p.m.

Location: San Diego, Calif.

TV: TNT

(6) Texas vs. (11) Virginia Tech

Time: 3:30 p.m.

Location: Milwaukee, Wis.

TV: TBS

(4) Illinois vs. (13) Chattanooga

Time: 5:50 p.m.

Location: Pittsburgh, Pa.

TV: TNT

(2) Duke vs. (15) Cal State Fullerton

Time: 6:10 p.m.

Location: Greenville, S.C.

TV: CBS

(6) LSU vs. (11) Iowa State

Time: 6:20 p.m.

Location: Milwaukee, Wis.

TV: TBS

(1) Arizona vs. (16) Wright State

Time: 6:27 p.m.

Location: San Diego, Calif.

TV: truTV

(5) Houston vs. (12) UAB

Time: 8:20 p.m.

Location: Pittsburgh, Pa.

TV: TNT

(7) Michigan State vs. (10) Davidson

Time: 8:40 p.m.

Location: Greenville, S.C.

TV: CBS

(3) Wisconsin vs. (14) Colgate

Time: 8:50 p.m.

Location: Milwaukee, Wis.

TV: TBS

(8) Seton Hall vs. (9) TCU

Time: 8:57 p.m.

Location: San Diego, Calif.

TV: truTV

