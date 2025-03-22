Killer Frogs

NEWS: TCU Guard Vasean Allette to Enter Transfer Portal

The true sophomore averaged 11.4 points and 3.5 assists with 25 starts last season.

Nicholas Girimonte

Mar 8, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Jamie Dixon talks to TCU Horned Frogs guard Vasean Allette (3) following his technical foul in the second half against the Colorado Buffaloes at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

TCU guard Vasean Allette is the first Horned Frog to enter the transfer portal this offseason.

The 6-foot-2 sophomore started 25 games for the Frogs last season. Allette averaged 11.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

Allette came to the Frogs from Old Dominion, where he averaged 17.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists in his true freshman campaign for the Monarchs.

There seems to be a belief that there is an outside shot Allette will return to Fort Worth after testing the market, but is does not seem likely as of this moment.

This is just the start to an expected busy transfer portal season for TCU. I would expect a minimum of two more Frogs to announce their entrance to the portal soon.

To replace Allette, some early guards the Frogs have contacted with in the portal are Iowa's Brock Harding and Prairie View A&M's Tanahj Pettway.

