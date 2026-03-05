

Olivia Miles' historic season added another milestone Thursday, as the TCU star guard earned First-Team All-America honors from The Athletic, headlining a growing list of postseason awards for the No. 10 Horned Frogs.

Olivia Miles Earns First-Team All-America Honors

Guard Olivia Miles earned her first All-American honor on Thursday, likely the first of many. The Athletic named Miles to the All-America first team ahead of the Phillips 66 Big 12 Tournament. This marks the first time Miles has received first-team All-American recognition.

Miles collected second-team honors from all major publications in 2024-25 and 2022-23 and was an honorable mention in 2021-22.

Miles is averaging a career-high 20.1 points per game alongside 6.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists, and 1.9 steals per game. She is shooting a career-best 49.3% from the field, ranks third among Big 12 peers in scoring and assist per game averages, and is in the top 10 in seven major statistical categories.

On the national stage, Miles is the only player in the country averaging at least 20 points, six rebounds, six assists, and 1.5 steals per game. She’s racked up an NCAA-leading five triple-doubles, tied for most in a Big 12 career, and is the only player with at least 600 points, 200 assists, and 200 rebounds. Miles is two assists away from breaking TCU’s single-season assists record set by Haily Van Lith last season.

The New Jersey native ranks in the top-20 nationally in total assists (5th, 203), assists per game (7th, 6.5), and points per game (17th, 20.1).

Miles Sweeps Big 12 Player and Newcomer of the Year

Miles swept Big 12 Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year honors in addition to being named a unanimous All-Big 12 First Team selection. Forward Marta Suarez joined Miles as a unanimous first team member, and guard Donovyn Hunter snagged a spot on the All-Big 12 Defensive Team and All-Big 12 Honorable Mention squad.

Awards were determined by the league's 16 head coaches, who could not vote for their own players or themselves.

Miles became the second Horned Frog in two years to claim Big 12 Player and Newcomer of the Year awards. Hailey Van Lith completed the same feat last season and joins Miles as the only players in the Big 12’s 29-year history to win both awards in the same season. TCU head coach Mark Campbell has guided four one-and-done transfer point guards to the conference player of the year honors in five seasons as a head coach.

TCU joined Iowa State and Kansas as the only programs with multiple first-team All-Big 12 selections. Iowa State center Audi Crooks was also a unanimous first-team honoree. The Horned Frogs have produced five of the program’s eight All-Big 12 first team players since Campbell arrived at TCU in 2023-24.

Marta Suarez earned a spot on the All-Big 12 First Team. | Brian McLean - On Assignment Photo/KillerFrogs.com for TCU On SI

Suarez and Hunter Add to TCU's Big 12 Awards Haul

Suarez, like Miles, is having a career year in Fort Worth. She is posting career highs in points per game (17.1), field goal percentage (48%), and 3-point field goal percentage (39%). Suarez also grabs 7.1 rebounds and dishes out 2.4 assists per outing. Only four other players nationally average at least 17 points, seven rebounds, and two assists while shooting at least 45% from the field, along with Suarez.

The Oviedo, Spain native has led TCU in scoring in four of the last five games and owns a team-high eight double-doubles this season, including one against No. 18 Baylor on Sunday. Suarez logged a career-high 32 points at Cincinnati. Those performances helped TCU clinch its second straight Big 12 regular-season title and earned Suarez Big 12 Player of the Week honors.

Suarez averaged 26.5 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, and three steals against Cincinnati and Baylor. The Horned Frogs have now claimed the conference’s weekly award for four straight weeks and a league-leading seven times in 2025-26.

Donovyn Hunter was named to All-Big 12 Defensive Team and All-Big 12 Honorable Mention. | Brian McLean - On Assignment Photo/KillerFrogs.com for TCU On SI

Hunter is now a two-time all-conference player, having earned Pac-12 All-Defensive team recognition as a freshman at Oregon State. She doubled her scoring average from last season, from 5.6 points to 11.6 points, while shooting a career-best 47% from the field and playing a career-high 32.2 minutes per game. Over 31 games, Hunter has reached double figures in scoring 19 times, which matches the number of times she hit double figures during her freshman and sophomore seasons combined.

Hunter’s stat line also includes 3.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 steals per outing. She has maintained a near 2-1 assist-to-turnover ratio through the entire season.

TCU Heads to Big 12 Tournament With Momentum

TCU earned a double bye to the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals, which started Wednesday at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. The Horned Frogs will play either No. 8 seed Utah or No. 9 seed BYU on Friday at 1:30 p.m.

With the regular season complete, No. 10 TCU enters the Big 12 Tournament carrying significant momentum. The Horned Frogs have already piled up major postseason honors behind Olivia Miles, Marta Suarez, and Donovyn Hunter as they turn their focus toward a deep run in Kansas City.

* Indicates unanimous selection

Player of the Year: Olivia Miles, TCU

Newcomer of the Year: Olivia Miles, TCU

All-Big 12 First Team: Olivia Miles, TCU* and Marta Suarez, TCU*

Honorable Mention: Donovyn Hunter, TCU

All-Defensive Team: Donovyn Hunter, TCU

