Best Games to Watch in Week 2 of the Women’s College Basketball Season
With the first week of women’s college basketball in the books, preseason optimism will make way for early accounting in Week 2. UCLA must prove that last season’s disappointment is in the past, not the present. While Olivia Miles will seek to demonstrate that TCU should remain at the top of the Big 12, her former Notre Dame squad, led by Hannah Hidalgo, will need to show that this year’s roster has enough staying power in the wake of offseason departures. Week 2 promises to deliver some clarity while also creating new questions in the process.
Here’s who to watch and where the games can be found for this week’s slate of games:
No. 6 Oklahoma vs. No. 3 UCLA
Monday, Nov. 10, 10:30 p.m. ET, FS1
The Sooners’ Raegan Beers vs. the Bruins’ Lauren Betts might be the best traditional big-on-big matchup in all of college hoops. Both programs surround their premier centers with high-end guards for good measure: Redshirt senior Payton Verhulst and star freshman Aaliyah Chavez both key Oklahoma’s fast-paced offense (the fastest in Division I last year), while UCLA features a battery of talent between Kiki Rice, Gianna Kneepkens and Gabriela Jaquez. Monday night’s matchup should provide an early gut check for a Bruins team looking to put last season’s disappointment behind them.
No. 18 Notre Dame vs. No. 14 Michigan
Saturday, November 15, 4:00 p.m. ET, NBC
How far can the Wolverines’ dynamic sophomore trio take them? As freshmen, Olivia Olson, Syla Swords and Mila Holloway had the door to their March Madness run slammed shut by Notre Dame, which defeated Michigan by 21 in the second round. Much has changed since then: Four of the Fighting Irish’s five starters in that game left South Bend, and Michigan has another year of experience. Luck may not be on the Irish’s side during the 2025 Shamrock Classic.
No. 8 USC vs. No. 2 South Carolina
Saturday, November 15, 9:00 p.m. ET, Fox
Even though JuJu Watkins’s absence leaves a massive void, don’t discount the Trojans’ defensive foundation and depth. USC has more than enough talent between sophomore Kennedy Smith, senior Georgia Tech transfer Kara Dunn, senior UCLA transfer Londynn Jones and freshman phenom Jazzy Davidson—all of whom make a tough backcourt. The Trojans took down a tough Wolfpack squad Sunday, but they head into Saturday’s game matching strength vs. strength against an atypically guard-heavy Gamecocks squad. South Carolina is led by Raven Johnson, Ta’Niya Latson and Tessa Johnson, who combined for 50 of the team’s 94 points in a season-opening drubbing of Grand Canyon.
No. 10 NC State vs. No. 17 TCU
Sunday, November 16, 1:00 p.m. ET, ESPN
A top-tier guard matchup between NC State’s Zoe Brooks and TCU’s Olivia Miles is slated for Sunday afternoon in Raleigh, and it’s the Horned Frog’s first true test of the season. The Wolfpack outlasted the Volunteers and came within a few free throws of holding off the Trojans on Sunday. TCU, meanwhile, beat North Carolina A&T and Sam Houston by 39 and 42 points, respectively. While the Horned Frogs went 8–2 against ranked opponents last season, NC State will be hoping to get back on track at home.
No. 1 UConn vs. Ohio State
Sunday, November 16, noon ET, Peacock
Ohio State won’t have an answer for UConn’s Sarah Strong or two-time All-Big Ten first teamer Serah Williams (who transferred from Wisconsin) in the frontcourt. Instead, guards (and sisters) Jaloni and Kennedy Cambridge, alongside Chance Gray, will need to challenge the Huskies’ perimeter defense to stand a chance. The Ohio State trio combined for 58% of the team’s total points in a season-opening win against Coppin State. Meanwhile, UConn has looked dominant while integrating transfers Williams and Kayleigh Heckel into the lineup.
Other notable games to watch
Tuesday, Nov. 11:
- 6:00 p.m. ET, ESPN2: No. 2 South Carolina vs. Clemson (Are the Tigers more than a middle-of-the-road ACC team?)
Wednesday, Nov. 12:
- 7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+: Villanova vs. Princeton (Villanova lost to Fairfield at home last week. Will Carla Berube’s Princeton squad be the next to take down the Wildcats?)
Thursday, Nov. 13:
- 9:00 p.m. ET, ESPN2: No. 3 UCLA vs. No. 11 North Carolina (Tar Heels forwards Nyla Harris and Ciera Toomey give UNC a new-look frontcourt.)
Friday, Nov. 14:
- 7:00 p.m. ET, ESPNU: No. 15 Duke vs. West Virginia (Will Duke bounce back against a fringe Top 25 opponent?)
- 9:30 p.m. ET, CBSSN: UNLV vs. No. 7 Baylor (Can Baylor continue its hot start?)
Saturday, Nov. 15:
- 4:00 p.m. ET, ESPNU: Utah vs. No. 25 Washington (Stocked with guards, Washington can shoot.)
Sunday, Nov. 16:
- 3:00 p.m. ET, ESPN2: Clemson vs. No. 22 Louisville (Early intra-conference action!)