Mike Miles receives Big 12 Preseason All-American Honors

As the great Dick Vitale says, “He’s a PTP-er baby. A Prime Time Player.” That’s right. sophomore guard Mike Miles was picked as an honorable mention selection to the Preseason All-Big 12 Team on Wednesday.

Selected by the conference head coaches, Miles was recognized after an impressive freshman year in which he averaged 13.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.1 assists. The Highland Hills, Texas native was named to the Big 12 All-Freshman Team and was All-Big 12 Honorable Mention in March. He had a heck of season last year, and he hasn’t even scratched the ceiling to all that he can accomplish.

You might have thought that Miles stopped at the end of the season and had a quiet summer. You may have even thought he was on the beach with his feet laid up. Oh no. This young kid was still putting in work improving his game every way he could. As the saying goes, "Basketball never stops." This past summer, Miles led USA’s U19 Team to the gold medal at the FIBA World Cup in Latvia. Miles started six of seven games and averaged 9.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.9 assists.

Looking at this list, the Big 12 has players on each team that are the “It factor.” Players that can, no doubt, make it to the next level. The following are the Big 12 Preseason All-Americans: Matthew Mayer (Baylor), Ochai Agbaji (Kansas), Remy Martin (Kansas), David McCormack (Kansas), Marcus Carr (Texas), and Terrence Shannon Jr. (Texas Tech) were named Preseason All-Big 12. Joining Miles as honorable mentions were James Akinjo (Baylor), Avery Anderson (Oklahoma State), Moussa Cisse (Oklahoma State), Andrew Jones (Texas), Tre Mitchell (Texas), and Taz Sherman (West Virginia).

Martin was the Big 12 Preseason Player of the Year. Carr was the Big 12 Preseason Newcomer of the Year, and Kendall Brown of Baylor was the Big 12 Preseason Freshman of the Year. Looking at this list, it just shows you that the Big 12 is stacked with talent. But TCU has something different. They have something special that no one is going to expect. It's not just Mike Miles, although he is a great player, it’s the whole team that has been crafted that can take this league by storm.

Led by Jamie Dixon in his sixth season as head coach, TCU returns four from last season’s team and welcomes eight newcomers. The Horned Frogs begin the season at home against McNeese State on November 11.