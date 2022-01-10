TCU Men's Basketball: Mike Miles Receives Good News on Injury.

TCU was going toe-to-toe with No. 1 Baylor. The Horned Frogs were leading the undefeated Bears 37-31 at halftime. Mike Miles had 18 points at halftime, and looked like he showed no signs of slowing down.

He was definitely keeping the hot streak going into the second half. He came out and knocked down a 3-pointer from the corner to grow the Frogs' lead. Then a possession later, he gets fouled on a floater going baseline by Baylor's Matthew Mayer. That's when the wrist problems where noticeable because Mike missed two free throws that where short.

That is when Baylor caught their lucky break of stopping TCU's prolific scorer. Mike had 22 points before his wrist injury. He scored total of eight points in the second half. He finished the game with 26 points. Baylor was lucky because they did not get a full dosage of Mike Miles.

In the post game press conference Miles stated, "It hurt. It was tough. I couldn’t real flick it on my shot. That’s why my two free throws were short. It hurt, so I got to get an X-ray. But hopefully it’s not anything serious."

He also stated, "It hurt everything. I couldn’t really flick it. When I was dribbling, I lost it a couple of times because I couldn’t really do everything I wanted to do. It’s sore right. But we’ve got a couple of days I can rest, get treatment and come back better for Wednesday at Kansas State."

Everyone can stop holding their breath now because more than likely Miles is back. But on a side note. TCU has to find another go-to scorer who can drop a easy 15 points with ease.

Chuck O'Bannon stated, "Keep going. Don’t show the opponent that we’re hurt. Just got to keep striving because we wanted this win bad. We’ve just got to get back to the lab, see what we can do for the rest of the Big 12."

O'Bannon also said, "Absolutely, but we knew from day one that we could play with anybody in the country. We’re taking this as just a loss because that’s all it is. We know that we’re fully capable of beating them again and we’re more than excited to go back to Waco next month." They just have to keep working together to find their strengths