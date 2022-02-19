Skip to main content
TCU Men's Basketball: Preview at Baylor

Amric's Analysis takes a look at what was learned versus Iowa State and how that can be used for the Frogs to get a win in Waco.

© Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

After losing a close game to the Iowa State Cyclones, TCU may feel deflated although not defeated. Losing may not have been ideal, but there are positives.

TCU thus far has struggled in Big 12 play to get paint points. Making playing from behind a task within itself. Last game, the Frogs were led by Eddie Lampkin (Center) and Emanuel Miller (Forward). This is a promising sign for TCU being led offensively by inside scoring. Lampkin has shown substantial growth throughout the season displaying his offensive ability along with rebounding toughness. Lampkin is becoming hard to handle for opposite opponents. Miller, who contains immense size standing at 6’7 220 pounds, is more than capable of taking advantage of mismatches. Miller converted several tough baskets around the rim Tuesday night. Paint points are necessary if TCU wants to win against Baylor.

TCU will play Baylor this Saturday at 11 am at the Ferrell Center Arena. Look for TCU to build upon easy buckets. The Frogs will need to run actions leading to points in the paints. Capitalizing on more pick and roll actions. Mike Miles and Damion Baugh struggled offensively in the last game. I predict a better offensive debut from both, now that Lampkin is a threat rolling to the basket. This should free up the penetrating guard. Baylor this year is 12-2 at home and tough defensively. TCU must expand upon guard penetration. The Frogs are better on the move. Drive and Kicks. Penetration dump downs. Make Baylor move multiple times in one possession defensively.

The Bears are led by a well-rounded team of scorers. LJ Cryer leads the team with 13.5 a game, while James Akinjo and Adam Flagler average 13 points as well. The Frogs must come out with energy defensively at Baylor.

Against the Cyclones, TCU showed some interior breakdowns defensively. Solid interior rotations preventing easy points for Baylor is key. The Ferrell Center is loud. At points, EXTREMELY LOUD. The Frogs have to weather the storm during momentum runs by Baylor. If the Frogs can let defense propel them offensively, there could be an upset in Baylor! The Frogs are due for cohesive click offensively.

Tune in the remainder of the season for Amric’s Analysis! Giving you insight and in-depth analysis!!

