TCU Men's Basketball: Preview at Kansas State

The Horned Frogs head to Manhattan to face the Wildcats

The Horned Frogs head to Manhattan to face the Wildcats

TCU will look for its third-straight win at Kansas State when the Horned Frogs face the Wildcats on Wednesday at 8 p.m. on ESPNU.  It’s TCU’s second road game of the season. The Frogs won at Georgetown 80-73 on Dec. 18.  With a win on Wednesday, TCU would start 2-0 on the road for the second-straight season and the 13th time in program history. TCU has only started 2-0 on the road three times in the last 70 years.

Chuck O’Bannon Jr. has scored in double-figures in four-straight games. He’s averaging 10.1 points and is shooting a team-best 40.9 percent from three. He has made 12 of his last 24 attempts from three.

Emanuel Miller leads eight TCU newcomers with 10.7 points and 6.8 rebounds per game, which ranks fifth in the Big 12. Miller has four double-doubles this season and his 3.0 offensive rebounds per game ranks second in the Big 12.

Dameon Baugh is coming off his second-straight double-digit game and has averaged 10.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists over the last four games. Baugh ranks fifth in the Big 12 with 4.1 assists per game. His 11 assists vs. Grambling were the most by a TCU player in three seasons.

Eddie Lampkin is averaging 8 rebounds in the last four games for TCU.

Last game for the Horned Frogs, Mike Miles poured in a game-high 26 points for TCU, which saw a nine-point second half lead change into a 76-64 loss to No. 1 Baylor Saturday. It was TCU’s first game in 18 days due to COVID-19.

Kansas State has lost its last three games, the latest coming at West Virginia (71-68) on Saturday. The Wildcats are led by guard Nigel Pak’s 16.0 points per game, which ranks sixth in the Big 12. Mark Smith is the Big 12’s leader in rebounds at 8.4 per game.

Kansas State leads 19-9 and has won the last two meetings. The Horned Frogs’ last game of the 2020-21 season was a 71-50 defeat to the Wildcats at the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship. Under Dixon, TCU is 3-2 against KSU in Manhattan and has won the last two. The Frogs won 67-60 in Manhattan on Jan. 2 last season. After this game, TCU hosts Oklahoma on Saturday at 3 p.m. on ESPNU.

