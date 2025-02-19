TCU Men's Basketball Stuns No.9 Texas Tech
It was an incredible night for the TCU men's basketball program. The Horned Frogs knocked off ninth ranked Texas Tech 69-66. It marks the fourth straight win against the Red Raiders at home.
TCU found themselves in another close game and emerged victorious. Tech got off to a quick start, taking a 10-3 lead. A layup from Vasean Allette capped off a 16-4 run by the Frogs and gave them a 19-14 lead. TCU led for the remainder of the half and shot 48.8% from the field. They took an eight-point lead into the locker room.
At halftime, former Horned Frog Desmond Bane was honored as his number "1" jersey took its place in Schollmaier Arena alongside his teammate Kenrich Williams. Bane played in 141 games, the most in program history and is first in three pointers made and third in points scored. He currently plays for the Memphis Grizzlies and averages 18 points per game.
TCU held onto their lead for most of the second half but the Red Raiders found rhythym from beyond the arc. With eight minutes to go, JT Toppin hit a free throw to take a 55-54 lead. Darrion Williams took over and scored 12 of next 13 points for Tech to keep pace with TCU.
The Frogs held a 66-63 advantage with 3:36 to go and both teams went cold at the wrong time. The scoring drought ended as Noah Reynolds hit a turnaround midrange shot to make it 68-63 with 10 seconds to go. David Punch blocked a Toppin three to end the game and Schollmaier Arena went into a frenzy. Fans stormed the court and celebrated the best win this season.
Jamie Dixon said, "This is a great night for TCU basketball." Trazarian White had a breakout game off the bench. He tied a team high with 16 points, four rebounds, and two steals. He also shot 3-7 from deep. Reynolds also scored 16 points and knocked down six free throws. His late game scoring has been huge in this stretch for TCU.
For such a young team it has been impressive how Coach Dixon has prepared his guys for late game situations. They are now 9-1 in games decided by five or fewer points. The defense stepped up big time against one of college basketball's elite offenses. They held the Red Raiders to 16 points below its Big 12 leading average of 82.4.
They also outrebounded Tech 39-27 as Ernest Udeh Jr. and David Punch were instrumental in that battle. They combined for 17 rebounds and controlled the paint for most of this game.
TCU has now won three in a row and five of their last six. They will look to win four Big 12 games in a row for just the second time in program history. This team is getting hot at the right time but they have more work to do if playing in March can become a reality.
They'll travel to Cincinnati, Ohio to take on the Bearcats this Saturday. Tip off is at 11 a.m. on ESPN2.
