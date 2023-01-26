TCU Men's Basketball: Frogs Stomp the Sooners in 79-52 Win

The TCU Horned Frogs took care of Oklahoma in front of a large crowd Tuesday night. The 8,145 in attendance was the second-most ever to see a TCU game. The Frog army was in full force and helped TCU cruise to a 79-52 in a game they never trailed.

The Frogs started off strong bursting out to a 11-0 lead and forcing four turnovers early. TCU turned the ball over just eight times the entire game. The free throw shooting was perfect in the first half knocking down all 13.

Mike Miles finished with 23 points including 10-10 from the free throw line. Miles also moved to 22nd all time in scoring at TCU with 1,140 career points. Eddie Lampkin was inactive with a high ankle sprain, but the return of Micah Peavy was huge. Peavy finished with 13 points and nine rebounds and brought a lot of energy on defense.

Nothing was working for the Sooners. Their inability to get good positioning in the paint and failure to knock down their open looks hurt them all game. They shot just 31% as a team. Everything was going the Frogs way including this miraculous save by Rondel Walker resulting in a Peavy slam.

TCU's largest wins ever over Oklahoma for both football and men's basketball have come this season. Coming off a big win over Kansas, it's safe to say this team is clicking. Their 16-4 record is the best start in 25 years.

The Frogs improve to 5-3 in Big 12 play and moves them into fourth place. Oklahoma drops to 2-6 in the conference and eighth place overall. TCU will hit the road again to take on Mississippi State this Saturday at 3 p.m.

