TCU Men’s Basketball To Renew Rivalry With SMU

TCU Athletics

For the first time in four seasons, the two teams will play at Dickies Arena on December 10
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Another non-conference game was added to the previously announced schedule for the 2022-23 TCU Men’s Basketball team. The game will feature TCU facing off against SMU. The game will be held at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth on Saturday, December 10. Time and television coverage will be announced at a later date.

The two teams have not met since December 5, 2018. TCU won that game 67-59. This year’s game will be the 194th game played between the crosstown rivals, making SMU the most played opponent for the Frogs. It will be the first time the two teams have met on a neutral court since November 13, 2013, when SMU won 69-61 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

This marks the fourth consecutive season that the Horned Frogs will play a non-conference game at Dickies Arena. The Frogs played the first-ever game played in the arena on December 6, 2019, when they lost a nail-biter to USC, 78-80. In December 2020, TCU defeated Texas A&M 73-55. And last December, the Frogs beat Utah in the Simmons Bank Showdown 76-62, giving the team a 2-1 record inside Dickies Arena.

This past season, TCU finished with a record of 21-13 overall and 8-10 with a fifth-place finish in the Big 12. Its schedule ranked as the sixth toughest in the country. The Horned Frogs return all five starters from last season’s team, which made it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 35 seasons.

