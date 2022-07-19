TCU Men’s Basketball: 2022 Non-conference Schedule Released

Last week, TCU released the 2022 non-conference schedule for the men’s basketball season. The season tips off on Monday, November 7, against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. This will be the first time the two programs have met since 2017. TCU women’s basketball also opens up at home that day against Lipscomb.

The Horned Frogs will play three more home games before playing in the Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Florida, over the Thanksgiving holiday. TCU will play California-Berkeley on November 25, then either Clemson or Iowa on November 26.

TCU returns home for three more games, including hosting the current BIG EAST champion Providence in the Big 12/BIG EAST Battle on November 30. It will be a rematch of a game played in Schollmaier two years ago.

The team then hits the road again for a neutral site game against Utah. This game will be played in Vinit Arena, home of the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City. Last year, the two teams met at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, with TCU winning 76-62.

TCU’s home non-conference schedule concludes its first-ever meeting against Central Arkansas on December 28. The Frogs’ final non-conference game comes with the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Jan. 28 with a matchup at Mississippi State.

The 18-game Big 12 Conference schedule, including nine home games, will be announced later. Game times and networks will also be announced when available.

Under head coach Jamie Dixon, the Horned Frogs are 70-11 against non-conference opponents and 49-4 against non-conference teams in Schollmaier Arena.

This past season, TCU finished with a record of 21-13 overall and 8-10 with a fifth-place finish in the Big 12. Its schedule ranked as the sixth toughest in the country. The Horned Frogs return all five starters from last season’s team, which made it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 35 seasons.

2022-23 TCU Men’s Basketball Non-conference Schedule

Nov. 7 – Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Nov. 11 – Lamar

Nov. 14 – Northwestern State

Nov. 17 – ULM

Nov. 25 – California# - 8:30 p.m. - CBSSN

Nov. 26 - Clemson/Iowa# - 3 p.m. or 6 p.m. - CBSSN

Nov. 30 – Providence

Dec. 6 – Jackson State

Dec. 18 – Mississippi Valley State

Dec. 21 – Utah##

Dec. 28 – Central Arkansas

Jan. 28 - Mississippi State

# - Emerald Coast Classic, Niceville, Florida

## - Neutral site game played at Vinit Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah

Home games in Bold played at SCHOLLMAIER ARENA

*Big 12 Conference Game; this article will be updated as soon as the Big 12 schedule has been released

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.