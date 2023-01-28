TCU Men's Basketball:  How To Watch TCU vs. Mississippi State

Hello!

SI here, the man who knows nothing giving you everything you need to know about TCU athletics. And that includes basketball. So they tell me. Regarding the TCU vs. Mississippi State game on Saturday, here is the relevant information:

Tipoff is at 3:00 pm at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi.

The game can be viewed on ESPN2, with commentary provided by Chuckie Kempf and King McClure.

Alternatively, TCU fans can listen to the game at 570 KLIF Radio with Brian Estridge and John Denton or listen to or watch the game live from the Riff Ram app.

And now for the inexplicably obligatory narrative.

TCU continues an impressive run, with two consecutive victories against Kansas and Oklahoma (83-60 and 79-52, respectively). And now they will be on the road for the Big 12/SEC Challenge against Mississippi State.

I have a hard time saying SEC these days. More, I have a hard time writing it. Indeed, typing the three letters side-by-side inclines me to such bitterness I've demanded my Scotch be made a double, with something added to offset the taste of vomit at the back of my throat. Losing to an SEC team 65-7 in a leaking California stadium in the depth of winter will have that effect on you.

So how good is the competition? Well, they're of the SEC, that almighty, indestructible source of so much misery.

But a general breakdown of scores reveals a team theoretically beatable.

They are currently 12-8, as against TCU's 17-4.

The only team competition we have both met on court is Arkansas Pine Bluff, against whom TCU eked out a victory, 73-72. Mississippi State crushed them, 80-47.

But every game is its own. And TCU remains on a roll. Hopefully, they can give the Big 12 a sweet taste of much-needed revenge against the SEC on Saturday.

Go Frogs!

