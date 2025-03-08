TCU's Sedona Prince Named Finalist for Lisa Leslie Center of the Year Award
Sedona Prince continues to make waves in women's college basketball, earning a spot as a finalist for the prestigious Lisa Leslie Center of the Year Award.
Prince has been a dominant force for No. 8 TCU, both on offense and defense. Known for her versatility and leadership, she has averaged 17.6 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 3.1 blocks per game as she helped guide the Horned Frogs to a Big 12 Championship and one of the best seasons in school history.
Defensively, Prince has been nearly unstoppable, leading the Big 12 and ranking third nationally in blocks. Her shot-blocking ability is unparalleled, with 93 total blocks so far this season. She has finished with three or more blocks in 16 games, a feat only a few players across the nation have matched. What’s more, she has raised her game in the toughest matchups, averaging a double-double against ranked opponents.
Prince’s incredible consistency and dominant performances have earned her numerous accolades, including three Big 12 Player of the Week honors and recognition on prestigious watchlists, including the John R. Wooden Award and Ann Meyers-Drysdale Player of the Year. Fans have the chance to contribute by voting in the Fan Voting segment for the Lisa Leslie Award, which will count as a committee vote in the final selection process.
As the season progresses, it’s clear that Sedona Prince has firmly established herself as one of the best players in college basketball, and her possibly winning this award would only add to the great season she has had.
Prince and the TCU Horned Frogs play West Virginia in the semifinals of the Big 12 Women's Basketball Championship on Saturday, March 8 at 3 p.m. CT. If they win that game, they will play in the finals on Sunday.