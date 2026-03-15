TCU Selection Sunday Hub Frogs Are Dancing Now We Find Out Where

Selection Sunday is here, and we're running everything in one place so you don't have to bounce between tabs all night. This hub is built to deliver updates quickly. As soon as the brackets go official, we'll fill in the bracket cards first so you get the seed, site, opponent, date, time, and TV info immediately. Then we'll get into what it means, who got a break, and who just drew a problem. Bookmark this page and keep it on refresh.

Live Updates

Last updated Sunday March 15 at 7:21 CT

We'll fill the bracket cards live during the selection shows tonight, with the men's at 5 p.m. CT on CBS and the women's at 7 p.m. CT on ESPN. Bookmark this hub and come back at showtime, because we're going to tables first, then quick takes right after.

TCU Fans React to Men's NCAA Tournament Matchup

TCU fans quickly jumped into the KillerFrogs Fan Forum to react to the Men's Horned Frogs drawing Ohio State as a No. 9 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

What TCU Fans Are Saying About the Men's Bracket in the Forum

"Well...let's go wreck some brackets!"

"We're screwed"

"I'd gladly trade places with UCF"

Join the conversation in the KillerFrogs Fan Forum

TCU fans are already debating the matchup with Ohio State and the potential path through Duke in the KillerFrogs Fan Forum.

Read the full discussion: 9 seed vs 8 seed Ohio State Thursday opposite Duke

TCU Men Bracket Card

Field TCU Men Seed No. 9 seed Region East First Round No 9 TCU vs No. 8 Ohio State Second Round Winner plays the Winner of No.1 Duke vs. No.16 Siena Site Greenville, South Carolina Date Thursday, March 19 at TBD on either CBS, TBS, TNT, or truTV

TCU Women Bracket Card

Field TCU Women Seed No. 3 seed Regional Site Fort Worth First Round TCU vs ___ Second Round TBD Host Site Fort Worth at Schollmaier Arena Date Day, March __ at __ CT on ___

The Big Dance is coming BACK to Schollmaier Arena!



TCU has been named a top 16 seed for the NCAA Tournament and will host first and second round games next week!#GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/r6qPPJPGwv — TCU Women’s Basketball (@tcuwbb) March 14, 2026

TCU Women Hosting NCAA Tournament Games in Fort Worth

TCU women's basketball will open NCAA Tournament play at home in Fort Worth. The Horned Frogs will host first- and second-round games at Schollmaier Arena, giving fans a chance to see the tournament begin on campus. The road to the Final Four then stays in Fort Worth, with the regional rounds scheduled for Dickies Arena. That means fans could potentially watch multiple rounds of March Madness in town if TCU advances.

TCU NCAA Tournament Travel Guide for Fort Worth

How to Buy Tickets for TCU Women NCAA Tournament Games in Fort Worth

If you are coming to Schollmaier, start with the official ticket hub, then jump into the women's basketball ticket list once the NCAA sessions go live. The easiest path is: GoFrogs Tickets -> Women's Basketball -> pick your session, then check out.

If you'd rather talk to a human, the TCU ticket office phone number is 817-257-TICK (8425).

Join the Conversation with Horned Frog Fans

What do you think about TCU's NCAA Tournament draw?

Want the real-time fan pulse while the bracket is still unfolding? This is where the quick takes live seed line arguments, matchup panic, travel math, and the first "we can win this thing" posts the moment the draw hits. Jump in, lurk, or fire off your own prediction, and we'll keep updating this hub as the bracket locks in.