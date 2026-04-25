TCU Women’s Basketball Adds Local High-Upside Transfer

The transfer portal is closed, but that didn’t stop Mark Campbell and the TCU Horned Frogs from getting some business done before the window officially shut. Camille Williams, a freshman guard from Miami (FL), announced her intention to transfer her talents to Fort Worth last night, a move that’s not surprising at all when one analyzes her history.

Williams was a four-star recruit at Boswell High School in Fort Worth, where she was a standout. She was a major piece in Boswell’s state title in 2025, when she averaged 16.2 points, 8 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game. She was named the district MVP that season on top of being a two-time Texas Girls Coaches Association all-state selection. Additionally, her accolades in high school earned her an ESPN ranking of No. 36 in the 2025 class.

On paper, Williams’ arrival — or return, rather — is another seismic shift toward making TCU a college basketball powerhouse. Yes, she didn’t play a minute with the Hurricanes this past season, which some might view as a negative. The positive of that, however, is that Williams has all four years of eligibility remaining after she took her redshirt, meaning that she’ll be available to contribute for the Frogs for a long time.

The Portal Haul is Now Complete

Fort Worth Boswell's Camille Williams (1) reacts after making a 3-pointer against Frenship in a Region I-6A Division II final girls basketball game Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, at Mustang Gym in Sweetwater. | Stephen Garcia/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Williams joins a slew of other high-potential new arrivals who will be attempting to bring TCU back to the Elite Eight, or maybe even beyond, during the 2026-27 season. Lara Somfai (Stanford), Jadyn Wooten (Oklahoma State), Lanie Grant (North Carolina), Avery Hjelmstad (Utah), and Bella Hines (LSU) are all attempting to continue to build on the last two seasons of success that the Horned Frogs have accumulated, and the addition of Williams only adds to the potential. Sure, there isn’t necessarily a flashy name like Haley Van Lith or Olivia Miles on that list, but the pure sum of talent arguably makes up for the lack of obvious star power.

Playing time for Williams might be a little tough to come by, but her 5-foot-11 frame as a guard makes her a viable option nonetheless. Because while she doesn’t necessarily have that college experience that some of her other transfer counterparts do, she does possess the talent necessary — just look at her high school accolades if you need convincing — that should give her a chance to break into the rotation in a big way. It’s obviously early in the offseason, so projecting what the rotation will look like is a difficult endeavor, but it’s still easy to tell that Williams has the tools necessary to compete and thrive.

What's Next for the Frogs

With the transfer portal window effectively shut and the roster nearly set, the focus now shifts to the summer development program. This "Portal Haul" group will have the coming months to build chemistry and learn Campbell's complex offensive schemes. For Williams, the transistion should be seamless - returning to the Fort Worth heat is a homecoming that carries the weight of high expectations.

Fans can expect a high-octane brand of basketball come November. The sheer depth of this squad means that practice in Schollmaier Arena will likely be as competitive as the games themselves. As the "new look' Frogs begin their ascent, the ceiling for this program has been higher.

Join the conversation on the KillerFrogs Fan Forum

The arrival of Camille Williams has the Purple and White faithful buzzing, and we want to hear your take. How do you see the rotation shaking out with this influx of talent? Is this the deepest backcourt in the Big 12?

Head over to the KillerFrogs Fan Forum to discuss the latest recruiting wins, roster projections, and everything TCU Women's Basketball. It's the best place to connect with fellow Horned Frogs and stay up to date as we go head toward a historic 2026-27 season. Go Frogs!