TCU Women's Basketball: Van Lith, Prince Named National Players of the Week
It is difficult to deny who the best duo in college women's basketball is.
Hailey Van Lith and Sedona Prince were given Ann Meyers Drysdale National Player of the Week honors voted by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association.
They each received the honor for the first time in their career and were two of five players recognized.
Over the two games in the Cayman Islands Classic, the duo averaged 40.5 points, 21.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists and six blocks.
In the upset over No. 3 Notre Dame, Van Lith scored 19 of her 21 points in the second half to help erase a 14-point deficit.
In the same game against the Fighting Irish, Prince had 20 points, 20 rebounds, and eight blocks. She was the first player in NCAA history to have this stat line against an AP Top 25 team.
Against South Florida, the two combined for 38 points, 20 rebounds, and 10 assists in an 87-46 blowout win over the Bulls.
These performances helped TCU jump to No. 9 in the AP Poll and No. 5 in the NCAA NET ranking, both the highest in program history and the current highest in the Big 12.
Catch the best duo in the country next when they take on Florida Atlantic at home Wednesday and Sunday against No. 3 South Carolina in Dickies Arena.
