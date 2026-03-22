TCU faces Washington Sunday Night, Aiming For Back-to-Back Sweet 16 Appearances

The women’s NCAA Basketball Tournament will return to Schollmaier Arena for one final time this season. The No. 3 seed TCU women’s basketball team (30–5) will face No. 6 seed Washington (22–10) in a late-night matchup on Sunday, March 22, at 9 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN. It is a game you won't want to miss.

For the second straight season, TCU has earned hosting bids for the first and second rounds. The Horned Frogs are one of 10 programs nationally to do so, while the Huskies are making back-to-back tournament appearances. However, Washington’s win over South Dakota State marked its first tournament victory since 2017.

Last season, TCU advanced all the way to the Elite Eight and is looking to make another deep run. Standing in their way is a sneaky, talented Washington team. The winner of this matchup will advance to the Sweet 16, set for Saturday, March 28, in Sacramento.

Taking a Deeper Look At Washington

The Huskies had one of their best seasons in quite some time and, like TCU, won their first NCAA Tournament game. They defeated the South Dakota State Jackrabbits in convincing fashion, 72–54.

Washington ended the regular season with an 11–9 record in the Big Ten and a 10–1 mark in non-conference play. The Huskies also performed well in close games, going 2–1 in contests decided by fewer than four points, something to note for TCU.

Washington is averaging around 72 points per game, which is about 15 more than TCU allows its opponents to score on average. The Huskies are a very solid offensive team, shooting around 45% from the field.

The Horned Frogs are no doubt one of the best defensive teams in the country and one of the tallest, which will keep Washington working. However, the Frogs must be prepared for a very efficient opponent.

Some players the Horned Frogs should have their eyes on in this game are Avery Howell, who is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies while putting up 14.2 points and shooting 42.7% from beyond the arc. She is coming off a huge game against the Jackrabbits, where she recorded 30 points and nine rebounds. The sophomore guard went off in the first round and was absolutely on point from behind the arc, knocking down seven threes.

Sayvia Sellers is another player to watch, averaging 18 points, 3.9 assists, and 1.6 steals on the season. She was not extremely effective on the scoring end in round one, but made her presence felt in other areas with 10 assists, three steals, five rebounds, and a block.

Washington loves to play at a fast tempo, keeping defenses off balance. They look to push the ball beyond the arc to their three-point shooters, who are very successful. However, they are playing a TCU team that is also very quick and likes to play fast, so it should be a fun matchup to watch.

The Horned Frogs have one of the best defenses in the country and are one of the tallest teams, which will no doubt keep Washington on its toes. However, the Frogs must be prepared for a very mistake-free team.

5 Keys for TCU to Beat Washington

1. Force Washington off the three-point line

The Huskies are quite dominant from the three line, led by players like Avery Howell. TCU’s defense must be prepared to close out hard, contest shots, and avoid giving up open looks. If they shut down Howell, their odds of winning go up by quite a bit.

2. Control the tempo

Both teams like to play fast, but TCU can’t let Washington dictate the pace. The Horned Frogs should look to go fast when the opportunity is there, but also be willing to slow their pace down and force Washington into half-court sets. TCU must avoid turnovers and careless mistakes at all costs.

3. Use size advantage inside

TCU is one of the tallest teams in the country. They need to dominate the paint, score inside, and control the glass. They must also get rebounds and limit second-chance opportunities for Washington. Clara Silva, Marta Suarez, and Kennedy Basham will play a very important role in this game. If they can score inside, it will create opportunities beyond the arc.

4. Limit Sayvia Sellers’ impact

Even if she’s not scoring, Sellers affects the game as a playmaker. She might be the most important player on this Washington team. TCU must disrupt her rhythm, pressure passing lanes, and force someone else to generate offense.

5. Stay disciplined defensively

TCU has gotten into foul trouble early in games this season, which cannot happen against Washington. They are super efficient and don't need any more opportunities to go on runs. TCU must play 40 minutes of clean basketball, communicate well, and stay locked in for all 40 minutes, as they know that is all that is guaranteed.

No Strangers to The Dance

TCU’s roster features 10 new players this season, but they click well and have plenty of March Madness experience. TCU has eight active players who have played in over 40 combined tournament games: Taylor Bigby (11), guard Donovyn Hunter (9), guard Olivia Miles (7), guard Maddie Scherr (4), center Clara Silva (3), forward Natalie Mazurek (3), forward Marta Suarez (2) and guard Veronica Sheffey (2).

This group is searching for a win to send them to the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament for the second straight year. Neither TCU men’s nor women’s basketball had reached the Sweet 16 prior to the 2024–25 campaign.

Mark Campbell’s Horned Frogs are ready for the test and prepared to play one final time in front of their home crowd. Olivia Miles and the Frogs are ready to protect their 43-game home winning streak.

I know it's late and Monday's a work day, but this team deserves a packed crowd one last time to send them to the Sweet 16. Show up and be loud tomorrow night at 9 p.m and pack the Schollmaier Arena. Let's push this team across!