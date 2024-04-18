Women's Basketball: Transfer Portal Sets Up A Rollercoaster of Emotions
It has been an up-and-down day for TCU Women's Basketball when it comes to the transfer portal. Well, I won't even call it a day, as the news happened all in an hour. It's been an hour of bittersweet news for Horned Frog fans.
The good news that broke this morning was former LSU guard Hailey Van Lith has reportedly decided to transfer to TCU and start fresh with the Horned Frogs for her fifth year. She spent three years at Louisville before playing her senior season at LSU. For LSU, the 5'7'' guard started all 33 games averaging 11.6 points per game and 3.6 assists. Her production was hindered last year, as she was not used in her normal way.
TCU will hope they get the Hailey Van Lith that played at Louisville where she averaged 19.7 points per game and 3.2 assists. Either way, she is an elite player who has a lot of experience. She made a great choice to become a Horned Frog because Coach Mark Campbell will help her become league-ready. She will be a massive addition and will create an elite trio, if not the best one, with Sedona Prince and Madison Conner. Get ready. This team has a shot at a major run.
Now for the bad news. It was only moments after the news broke about Hailey Van Lith that Haley Cavinder announced on Instagram that she would follow her sister Hanna Cavinder and return to Miami for their fifth year. Cavinder initially committed to TCU in November. However, Haley Cavinder had an abrupt change in plans as she decided to bring the famous twin duo back one final time. It is a huge loss for TCU as Cavinder was averaging 16.7 points per game and 3.8 assists. But Hailey Van Lith should be able to fill the void.
It was a jam packed day for TCU women's basketball, and it should bring some excitement for TCU.
This TCU women's basketball roster could get even better if rumors are true that Kentucky's talented guard Maddie Scherr plans on transferring to TCU to join this already elite roster. Buckle up Horned Frog Fans, Mark Campbell is going all in!
