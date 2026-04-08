TCU Women's Basketball Lands First Transfer Portal Commit With More Moves Coming
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Mark Campbell isn't just participating in the transfer portal; he's making an early statement. Fresh off a second straight Elite Eight appearance, TCU women's basketball has landed its first major addition of the 2026 offseason in former Stanford forward Lara Somfai.
A former five-star recruit, McDonald's All-American, and ACC All-Freshman selection, Somfai arrives in Fort Worth with the kind of resume that immediately grabs attention. More importantly, she gives the Horned Frogs a proven frontcourt piece at a time when roster turnover has created several major openings.
A native of Mór, Hungary, Somfai graduated from Florida’s IMG Academy in 2025 as a McDonald’s All-American and five-star recruit. Somfai played her freshman season at Stanford in 2025-26 and earned ACC All-Freshman Team honors, was named USWBA National Freshman of the Week on Nov. 25, and was a four-time ACC Rookie of the Week. She started 32 games in her lone year at Stanford while averaging 26 minutes, 10.8 points on 40% shooting, and 9.1 rebounds per game.
Portal Losses Leave TCU With More Work To Do
The Horned Frogs could look to Somfai as an initial replacement for First Team All-Big 12 forward Marta Suarez. Like Suarez, who finished her collegiate eligibility this season, Somfai can stretch defenses with her 3-point shooting. Somfai ranked second on the Cardinals' roster with 124 3-point attempts, but will need to improve her shooting percentage (29%, 36-of-124) to become an even more dangerous option on offense.
Expect TCU to snag more players through the transfer portal before it closes on April 20. The Horned Frogs are replacing seven graduating seniors, as well as four players who left through the transfer portal. Forward Aaliyah Roberson, center Emily Hunter, guard Donovyn Hunter, and guard Taliyah Parker opted to leave Fort Worth for new opportunities.
While the departure of all these players hurts TCU’s depth going into next season, Donovyn Hunter’s entry into the portal leaves the biggest hole.
Hunter started all 38 games this season, ranked third on the team in scoring (10.2 points per game), steals (50), and assists (80), and was named to the All-Big 12 Defensive Team and All-Big 12 Honorable Mention.
Throughout her two seasons in Fort Worth, Hunter set the tone defensively and usually defended the opponent’s best guard. She started 21 games last season, including the final 13 en route to the program’s first Big 12 Conference championship and Elite Eight appearance. The Horned Frogs returned to the Elite Eight this year and defended their conference title.
Roberson missed the 2025-26 season with an ACL injury, but was a key piece of TCU's success in 2024-25. During the 2024-25 season, Roberson played in all 38 games, averaged 12.9 minutes per game, and shot a team-high 48.3% from 3-point range, an 11-percentage-point improvement over the previous season. She also shot 61% from the field during conference play, including 60% from three.
Emily Hunter arrived at TCU midway through the 2024-25 season as a freshman. She played in seven games this season, totaling 14 minutes, three rebounds, an assist, and two blocks.
Parker came to Fort Worth through the transfer portal last spring after one season at Texas A&M. As a Horned Frog, she averaged six minutes, 1.6 points, and 1.4 rebounds over 20 games.
Current TCU Women's Basketball Roster
Player
Returner / New
Year In 2026-27
Position
Height
Games Played
Minutes Played per Game
Clara Silva
Returner
Junior
Center
6-7
38
23.9
Clara Bielefeld
Returner
Sophomore
Guard
6-4
30
12.9
Sarah Portlock
Returner
Redshirt Freshman
Center
6-8
none - redshirt
N/A
Jessie May-Hall
New (Australia)
Freshman
Guard
5-8
N/A
N/A
Laura Vilcinskas
New (Belgium)
Freshman
Center
6-5
N/A
N/A
Lara Somfai
New-Transfer
Sophomore
Forward
6-3
32
26
2026 TCU Women's Basketball Transfer Portal Tracker
Here is TCU's current women's basketball portal tracker as of April 7 at noon.
While Somfai's commitment is the headline today, it is likely only the beginning for a program with championship aspirations. With the portal window remaining open through April 20, Campbell still has scholarships to fill and a specific vision for a roster that can push past the Elite Eight ceiling. To keep up with the daily movement in Fort Worth, stay tuned to our live 2026 TCU Women's Basketball Portal Tracker.
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Tori Couch writes about TCU women’s basketball and football for KillerFrogs. She started covering TCU sports while serving as sports editor for TCU360 (TCU’s student media outlet) over a decade ago. Since then, she has worked as an academic advisor in two Division I athletic departments, covered high school sports and written stories for the Cotton Bowl game program and Reddit CFB. Her portfolio includes coverage of Big 12 championships, FCS national title games, the College Football Playoffs, Bedlam (Oklahoma-Oklahoma State football) and the women’s NCAA basketball tournament. Tori graduated from TCU in 2014 and now resides in Fort Worth with her husband and daughter.Follow ToriCouch_TX