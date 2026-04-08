Mark Campbell isn't just participating in the transfer portal; he's making an early statement. Fresh off a second straight Elite Eight appearance, TCU women's basketball has landed its first major addition of the 2026 offseason in former Stanford forward Lara Somfai.

A former five-star recruit, McDonald's All-American, and ACC All-Freshman selection, Somfai arrives in Fort Worth with the kind of resume that immediately grabs attention. More importantly, she gives the Horned Frogs a proven frontcourt piece at a time when roster turnover has created several major openings.

A native of Mór, Hungary, Somfai graduated from Florida’s IMG Academy in 2025 as a McDonald’s All-American and five-star recruit. Somfai played her freshman season at Stanford in 2025-26 and earned ACC All-Freshman Team honors, was named USWBA National Freshman of the Week on Nov. 25, and was a four-time ACC Rookie of the Week. She started 32 games in her lone year at Stanford while averaging 26 minutes, 10.8 points on 40% shooting, and 9.1 rebounds per game.

BREAKING: Stanford transfer Lara Somfai has committed to TCU, she told @On3.



The 6-3 freshman averaged 10.8 ppg and 9.1 rpg this season.



READ: https://t.co/07Jgv15ygW pic.twitter.com/RvSdK10j5v — Talia Goodman (@TaliaGoodmanWBB) April 8, 2026

Portal Losses Leave TCU With More Work To Do

The Horned Frogs could look to Somfai as an initial replacement for First Team All-Big 12 forward Marta Suarez. Like Suarez, who finished her collegiate eligibility this season, Somfai can stretch defenses with her 3-point shooting. Somfai ranked second on the Cardinals' roster with 124 3-point attempts, but will need to improve her shooting percentage (29%, 36-of-124) to become an even more dangerous option on offense.

Expect TCU to snag more players through the transfer portal before it closes on April 20. The Horned Frogs are replacing seven graduating seniors, as well as four players who left through the transfer portal. Forward Aaliyah Roberson, center Emily Hunter, guard Donovyn Hunter, and guard Taliyah Parker opted to leave Fort Worth for new opportunities.

While the departure of all these players hurts TCU’s depth going into next season, Donovyn Hunter’s entry into the portal leaves the biggest hole.

Hunter started all 38 games this season, ranked third on the team in scoring (10.2 points per game), steals (50), and assists (80), and was named to the All-Big 12 Defensive Team and All-Big 12 Honorable Mention.

Throughout her two seasons in Fort Worth, Hunter set the tone defensively and usually defended the opponent’s best guard. She started 21 games last season, including the final 13 en route to the program’s first Big 12 Conference championship and Elite Eight appearance. The Horned Frogs returned to the Elite Eight this year and defended their conference title.

Donovyn Hunter entered the transfer portal after two season at TCU. | Brian McLean - On Assignment Photo/KillerFrogs.com for TCU On SI

Roberson missed the 2025-26 season with an ACL injury, but was a key piece of TCU's success in 2024-25. During the 2024-25 season, Roberson played in all 38 games, averaged 12.9 minutes per game, and shot a team-high 48.3% from 3-point range, an 11-percentage-point improvement over the previous season. She also shot 61% from the field during conference play, including 60% from three.

Emily Hunter arrived at TCU midway through the 2024-25 season as a freshman. She played in seven games this season, totaling 14 minutes, three rebounds, an assist, and two blocks.

Parker came to Fort Worth through the transfer portal last spring after one season at Texas A&M. As a Horned Frog, she averaged six minutes, 1.6 points, and 1.4 rebounds over 20 games.

Current TCU Women's Basketball Roster

Player Returner / New Year In 2026-27 Position Height Games Played Minutes Played per Game Clara Silva Returner Junior Center 6-7 38 23.9 Clara Bielefeld Returner Sophomore Guard 6-4 30 12.9 Sarah Portlock Returner Redshirt Freshman Center 6-8 none - redshirt N/A Jessie May-Hall New (Australia) Freshman Guard 5-8 N/A N/A Laura Vilcinskas New (Belgium) Freshman Center 6-5 N/A N/A Lara Somfai New-Transfer Sophomore Forward 6-3 32 26

2026 TCU Women's Basketball Transfer Portal Tracker

Here is TCU's current women's basketball portal tracker as of April 7 at noon.

While Somfai's commitment is the headline today, it is likely only the beginning for a program with championship aspirations. With the portal window remaining open through April 20, Campbell still has scholarships to fill and a specific vision for a roster that can push past the Elite Eight ceiling. To keep up with the daily movement in Fort Worth, stay tuned to our live 2026 TCU Women's Basketball Portal Tracker.