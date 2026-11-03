TCU Women’s Basketball Opens New Season With Players to Watch Against Oral Roberts

No. 15 TCU opens its 2026-27 women's basketball season Tuesday night against Oral Roberts at Schollmaier Arena as the Horned Frogs look to continue their dominance at home.

Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT as TCU begins a seven-game homestand to open the season.

The Horned Frogs enter the season as the two-time defending Big 12 champions after making back-to-back Elite Eight appearances. TCU has also won 44 consecutive games at Schollmaier Arena, the longest active home winning streak in college basketball.

However, this year's roster will look different from the teams that helped establish the program as a national contender. After relying heavily on experienced transfers in recent seasons, head coach Mark Campbell will lead a younger group with multiple years of eligibility remaining.

TCU added several key pieces through the transfer portal, including junior guard Lanie Grant from North Carolina, junior point guard Jadyn Wooten from Oklahoma State and sophomore forward Lara Somfai from Stanford.

Players to Watch

Somfai enters her sophomore season with plenty of attention after being named to the preseason watch list for the Katrina McClain Award, which recognizes the top power forward in women's college basketball.

She is one of 20 players selected for the award watch list and the second player in TCU program history to receive the recognition. Former Horned Frog Amy Okonkwo was named to the list during the 2018-19 season.

Before transferring to TCU, Somfai made an impact at Stanford, averaging 10.8 points and 9.1 rebounds per game while starting all 32 games as a freshman.

The Hungary native ranked 10th nationally among first-year players in rebounding average and was one of only two freshmen at the power-conference level to average at least 10 points and nine rebounds.

She earned ACC All-Freshman honors and was named ACC Rookie of the Week four times. Somfai also recorded seven double-doubles, the most by an ACC freshman.

Another player to watch is junior center Clara Silva, who enters the season with expectations of becoming one of the top players at her position.

Silva was named to the preseason watch list for the 2026 Lisa Leslie Award, which recognizes the nation's top center. She is one of 20 players selected and one of three Big 12 centers on the list.

The 6-foot-7 center is also the only returning starter for TCU. Last season, Silva averaged nine points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in 23.9 minutes per game.

She finished with six double-doubles and ranked second in the Big 12 in total blocks with 67. Silva also earned a spot on the Naismith Trophy Player of the Year watch list and the Preseason All-Big 12 Team.

Her presence in the paint will be important as TCU works to establish its identity with a younger roster.

Matchup History

TCU holds a 7-4 advantage in the all-time series against Oral Roberts and has won the last three meetings.

The programs last met Nov. 6, 2023, at Schollmaier Arena, where the Horned Frogs secured a 76-56 victory. The matchup also marked Campbell's first game as TCU's head coach.

Oral Roberts finished the 2025-26 season with a 15-15 overall record.

With a new season underway, TCU will look to carry its home-court success into another year while incorporating its incoming talent.

Tuesday's matchup will be the first of three games in six days for the Horned Frogs. TCU returns to Schollmaier Arena on Thursday to face Le Moyne.

How to Watch TCU vs. Oral Roberts

Teams: No. 15 TCU vs. Oral Roberts

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026

Tipoff: 6:30 p.m. CT

Location: Schollmaier Arena, Fort Worth, Texas

TV/Streaming: ESPN+

Listen: KTCU 88.7 FM

TCU center Clara Silva had 16 points in a Round of 32 win over Washington. | Brian McLean - On Assignment Photo/KillerFrogs.com for TCU On SI

Tuesday offers the first look at how Campbell’s younger roster will come together, with Silva providing continuity inside and Somfai among the newcomers stepping into key roles. Follow TCU On SI for women’s basketball coverage throughout the season, and join fellow Horned Frogs fans on the KillerFrogs forum.