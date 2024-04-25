USC Guard Taylor Bigby Signs with TCU Women's Basketball
The TCU women’s basketball program added a former four-star recruit this week with the signing of transfer guard Taylor Bigby.
Bigby, the No. 29 recruit in the class of 2021, played the last two seasons at USC, starting 18 games with 65 appearances. She will reunite with TCU head coach Mark Campbell who originally recruited Bigby out of high school while an assistant at Oregon.
The Las Vegas native averaged 4.6 points and 19 minutes per game over two years. USC won the Pac-12 Tournament title and reached the Elite Eight this past season. Bigby ranked in the top 20 among Pac-12 players in three-point percentage (37%, 12th) and made multiple threes in 10 games during the 2023-24 season.
Bigby played just nine games in her one season at Oregon due to injuries. Last season, she started 11 games and played in 34 of 35 games and usually defended the opposition’s best player. Her season-best performance on offense came against Cal State Fullerton with 15 points on 5-of-8 shooting.
In high school, Bigby was a three-time state champion, Nevada's two-time Gatorade Player of the Year and was honored as a first-team All-State member three times.
She will have two years of eligibility left entering the 2024-25 season.
This signing gives the Horned Frogs nine players for the upcoming season, according to gofrogs.com. Former LSU guard Haley Van Lith was reportedly coming to TCU, but she has yet to commit to a new school. Expect the Horned Frogs to announce more signings in the coming weeks.
TCU’s Current Roster
Guards
Madison Conner
Agnes Emma-Nnopu
Una Jovanovic
Maddie Scherr – Kentucky transfer
Taylor Bigby – USC transfer
Knisha Godfrey
Forwards/Centers
Aaliyah Roberson
Sedona Prince
Daija Turner
