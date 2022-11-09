Ugly But TCU Basketball Survives, 73-72

Well, if the scrimmage versus Paul Quinn College didn’t dust off the cobwebs, this win against Arkansas-Pine Bluff University surely did. Within the first 10 minutes of action, the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs saw themselves already in a 20-point hole. Arkansas-Pine Bluff took a 29-9 lead with 10:10 remaining in the first half, on a made three pointer from guard AC Curry. This was one of a shocking 11-made three pointers for the Golden Lions, in the first half alone.

What did not do TCU any favors, was the simple fact that they started the game shooting an abysmal 1-10 from the field. The Frogs trailed going into the halftime break by a score of 46-35.

It practically felt as if you were watching a team not miss from downtown. The hot start from the Golden Lions, shooting the three pointer, eventually went ice cold in the 2nd half. They went just 2-of-9 after the break, compared to their 11-of-20 three point shooting in the first half.

TCU center Eddie Lampkin dove for a loose ball early in the 2nd half and as he got back up to his feet, he asked for the crowd to get into the ball game.

That is exactly what the home crowd did and just a minute of gameplay later, Emanuel Miller knocked down a three pointer to cut the deficit to 46-41.

The fans went nuts after the Frogs pulled to an even 50-50 tie with two free throws from TCU's Micah Peavy. Lampkin had an emphatic and-one opportunity, where he pointed out the size difference, between himself and the player guarding him.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff would not go away. A made three pointer from the Golden Lions' Brahm Harris, gave them the lead at 68 to 66 with just over 3 minutes left.

TCU's Mike Miles Jr. would make the game winning three pointer with just 50 seconds remaining, to push the Frogs ahead by one. TCU would go on to miss a one-and-one opportunity with eight seconds remaining. However, Pine Bluff missed the potential game winning jump shot and TCU walked away with the 73 to 72 victory.

It would be an understatement to say that TCU's players and staff were upset with the shocking result. On the flip side, a win is a win, and the Frogs will have a chance to improve to 2-0, when they take on Lamar University, this Friday at seven.

