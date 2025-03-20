Women's Basketball: Know Your Foe- Fairleigh Dickinson Players to Watch
The 15-seed Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (29-3) take on the 2-seed TCU Horned Frogs (31-3) on Friday, March 21, at 2:30 PM CT. Here are some key players on the FDU team that TCU fans should know before the game. March Madness has arrived, and we are ready for the madness.
#20 Teneisia Brown
Forward from Montego Bay, Jamaica. Senior
Teneisia Brown has been the driving force behind Fairleigh Dickinson’s success this season. Standing at 6’2”, she dominates the paint with her physicality and athleticism, making an impact on both ends of the floor. Defensively, she disrupts opponents with her shot-blocking and ability to force turnovers, while offensively, she’s a big-time scorer and a dominant rebounder. Brown leads the team in nearly every major statistical category, including points, rebounds, steals, and blocks, showcasing her all-around game. Her leadership makes her the heart and soul of this FDU squad. TCU must slow down Brown because the team runs through her.
Teneisia Brown's Season Statistics
Points
15.0
Rebounds
9.8
Assists
2.0
Field Goal %
53.5%
#4 Ava Renninger
Guard from Yardley, Pennsylvania. Freshman
Ava Renninger has been a game-changer for Fairleigh Dickinson as a true freshman, making an immediate impact on both ends of the floor. She is a well-rounded guard, she combines quickness, court vision, and scoring versatility to keep defenses on their heels. Whether attacking the rim or knocking down shots from beyond the arc, Renninger has the ability to find ways to score efficiently. Defensively, her instincts and energy make her a disruptive presence, capable of forcing turnovers and locking down opponents. TCU must contain her early because if she finds her rhythm, she can become a problem.
Ava Renninger's Season Statistics
Points
13.8
Rebounds
4.8
Assists
2.7
Field Goal %
40.3%
#13 Abaigeal Babore
Guard from Merchantville, New Jersey. Senior
Abaigeal Babore is a crucial piece of Fairleigh Dickinson’s success, serving as the engine that keeps their offense running smoothly. As the primary facilitator, she orchestrates the attack with a high basketball IQ, court vision, and decision-making. Babore takes care of the ball, minimizing turnovers while consistently setting up teammates with quality looks. She is also a solid scorer, capable of knocking down shots from anywhere on the floor. Her well-rounded skills make her a constant threat, and the Horned Frogs must stay disciplined and aware of her ability to control the game.
Abaigeal Babore's Season Statistics
Points
10.5
Rebounds
4.2
Assists
3.3
Field Goal %
42.9
Fairleigh Dickinson Team Overview
The FDU women's basketball team has become as a strong force in the 2024-25 season, earning them a trip to Fort Worth, TX to compete in March Madness. This team has been dominant this season, and is nobody to take lightly. They finished the regular season with an impressive 25-3 overall record, including a perfect 15-0 record in conference play. They are on an 18-game winning streak, which is the longest in program history.
- The Knights average 67.5 points per game while limiting opponents to 54.7 points
- The Knights have a strong offense shooting 42.0% from the field
- The team averages 8.2 made threes per game
- The team averages 14.3 assists per game against 11.7 turnovers
The first round of March Madness for TCU and Fairleigh Dickinson tips off at 2:30 pm CT on Friday, March 21 at Schollmaier Arena.