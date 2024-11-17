Women's Basketball: TCU Beats No. 13 NC State 76-73
TCU women's basketball had one of their biggest wins in program history Sunday.
The Frogs beat No. 13 NC State in a 76-73 thrilling victory to put their team on the map.
Dynamic Duo
TCU was undoubtedly led by the duo of Sedona Prince and Hailey Van Lith in this one.
Prince had 31 points and 16 rebounds, dominating from start to finish in a special outing.
Her running mate was Van Lith who poured in 18 points and a career high 10 assists.
The 5-foot-9 guard even passed 2000 career points during the game, become only the sixth active Division 1 player to join the club.
These two have established an unbelievably chemistry early on in the season for not having played together prior.
Mark Campbell called them "one of the best duos in the country" postgame, which sparks some excitement on how good this team can really be.
There is no doubt that Prince and Van Lith will be two of the main catalysts driving TCU's success for the rest of the year.
Slim Rotation
Head coach Mark Campbell only played eight players in the game, and all his starters played at least 31 minutes.
Campbell noted this after Wednesday's win over Texas State that they needed to do this when they played better teams to keep the best lineup on the floor as much as possible.
The starting lineup that follows has proven that it is a lethal group that can already play great basketball together.
Hailey Van Lith
Donovyn Hunter
Madison Conner
Taylor Bigby
Sedona Prince
With that said, they are still doing all of this without Kentucky transfer Maddie Scherr, who had been out with an injury.
When this team gets fully healthy, there is no ceiling on what they can do.
Historic Win
This win cannot be stressed enough in how important it is for TCU's program.
TCU's women's basketball program was struggling to say the least until head coach Mark Campbell came.
Instantly, Campbell was able to recruit top level transfers and give this team a chance at real contention.
They were not afraid of scheduling top tier matchups, being able to get a reigning Final Four contender to their house in NC State.
Not only, did they schedule it, they got a monumental program win in their first ranked win since 2021.
TCU fans should be ecstatic about this win and what this team can accomplish this season.
Postgame Presser
Hailey Van Lith and Sedona Prince
Mark Campbell
