Eight Horned Frogs Receive All-Big Twelve Recognition

Cornerback Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson and wide receiver Quentin Johnston led the Horned Frogs to All-Big 12 recognition by being first-team selections, handpicked by the conference head coaches. This makes the second consecutive season Hodges-Tomlinson has been so honored.

Center Steve Avila, return specialist Derius Davis, and defensive end Ochaun Mathis were second-team picks, while wide receiver Taye Barber and defensive end Dylan Horton were honorable mentions. Offensive tack Obinna Eze was named Honorable-Mention Offensive Newcomer of the Year.

Hodges-Tomlinson consistently gave us the goods. Through the season, he broke up seven passes (a team best), forced two fumbles, and tied the TCU lead with two interceptions, one of which he ran back 29 yards for a touchdown against Texas Tech. With 43 tackles (more than his prior two seasons combined), he was sixth on the team. Though he’d been a cornerback through his tenure at TCU, midway through the Texas game, he moved to safety, where he made a career-high nine tackles and forced a fumble.

With 634 receiving yards, six touchdowns, and 19.2 yards per reception, Johnston placed second in the Big 12. Topping 100 yards receiving in three of his last five games, Johnston managed an impressive season, with 33 catches, second on TCU to Davis’ 36. Johnston had career-best totals of seven receptions for 185 yards (the most by a Horned Frog since 2016) and three touchdowns at Oklahoma (the first TCU player to manage three touchdown catches in a single game since 2015).

Avila started 11 of 12 games and anchored an offensive line that led TCU to rank among the Big 12 leaders in total offense at 435.8 yards per game.

Davis was second in the Big 12 and 10th nationally in kickoff return average with 29.6 yards. Returning the game’s opening kickoff against West Virginia for a 100-yard touchdown, Davis earned his fourth career special teams score. He also averaged 10.2 yards on punt returns.

Mathis tied Horton for the team lead in sacks with 4.0 while placing second with 7.0 tackles. He was third on TCU with three pass breakups and fifth with 45 tackles. Mathis managed two sacks as part of three tackles and seven stops at Oklahoma.

With 30 receptions for 499 yards and two touchdowns, Barber was third on TCU. He earned a season-best six catches for 78 yards in the 30-28 win over Baylor.

Horton posted a team-best 9.0 tackles while tying for fourth on TCU with 52 stops.

Eze started all 12 games at left tackle and was named Offensive Newcomer of the Year.

Needless to say, despite a disappointing season, TCU’s Frogs can boast considerably impressive stats. Let us hope this proves auspicious for next season.

