5 Most Important College Football Transfers You Aren't Thinking Of

With over 1,400 FBS players entering the transfer portal in the 2022 offseason, keeping track can be messy. Here's the most important players you may not be thinking of that have new homes this season.

© Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

Let's get these out of the way: Caleb Williams, Quinn Ewers, Dillion Gabriel. If you ready my Top 10 Transfers article from last week, chances are you're familiar with the above names. This article is about the other names you may not be thinking of, but will definitely play impactful roles on their new teams.

This article isn't a ranking. It's a list of several impact players that I'm looking forward to playing big roles for new programs this coming season.

WR Jacob Copeland (Florida to Maryland)

USATSI_16730630

Copeland was the leading receiver for the Gators last year, pulling in 642 receiving yards and four touchdowns. At 15.7 yards per reception, he was one of the most explosive receivers in the entire nation.

When Dan Mullen was relieved of his duties and Billy Napier stepped in, Copeland decided to find a new program for the coming year. He partners with Rakim Jarrett, the Terps' leading receiver from 2021. This duo won't be talked about nearly enough, but will cause serious problems for Big Ten secondaries. Don't say I didn't warn you.

OL Victor Oluwatimi (Virginia to Michigan)

Coming out of high school, Oluwatimi was rated as a two-star prospect by 247Sports. He offers from Virginia, East Carolina, and Air Force and ultimately chose to suit up for the Cavaliers. Oluwatimi started 32 consecutive games in Charlottesville.

Fast forward to 2022, and he's now rated as a four-star transfer prospect. Oluwatimi was named second-team All American at center and finds a perfect spot on the Michigan offensive line, who is losing most of its starting core from an award-winning group. Expect him to be in contention for the Outland Trophy, given to the best interior lineman in college football (offense or defense).

WR Isaiah Neyor (Wyoming to Texas)

USATSI_17243982

I've talked briefly about my unabashed bias with Isaiah Neyor. He was Wyoming's leading receiver, hauling in 878 receiving yards and an incredible 12 touchdowns. Perhaps more ridiculous was his 20.0 yards per reception average as a sophomore (and, as a freshman 31.0 ypc!!! on eight receptions).

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Neyor heads to Austin and joins Texas. The Longhorns hired Pitt receivers coach Brennan Marion, who just developed freshman Jordan Addison into a Biletnikoff Award winner. Neyor won't be the main focus for defenses on this roster, either– that title belongs to freshman stud Xavier Worthy. Under the radar and able to routinely take the top off defenses with one of the best receivers coaches in the nation? Watch out.

TE Austin Stogner (Oklahoma to South Carolina)

USATSI_17061579

You may have missed this transfer because it came at the same time as another notable Sooner made his move to Columbia (Spencer Rattler). Stogner was the TE2 for Oklahoma this past year, but looks eerily reminiscent of the Ravens' Mark Andrews, who also played his college ball in Norman.

While Jaheim Bell was the second-leading receiver and top tight end for South Carolina last season, Stogner has chemistry with Rattler. Top receiver Josh Vann also returns to the team this year, foregoing the NFL. However, don't be surprised if the rising senior Stogner becomes the favorite target for the Gamecocks this year.

CB Tanner McCalister (Oklahoma State to Ohio State)

USATSI_17204695

You also may have missed this transfer because it came late in the cycle and was overshadowed by the Buckeyes hiring Jim Knowles. McCalister started 10 games last season for Oklahoma State and performed so well he was named captain against West Virginia. He's a two-time First Team Academic All-Big 12 and a terrific leader. He's also versatile, playing both safety and corner for the Pokes.

The Ohio State secondary the past few seasons is a shell of the Silver Bullet days of the mid 2010s. McCalister brings a terrific leadership and experience presence not found in Columbus. Under his coach Knowles– who recruited him as a three-star player– McCalister should fall into a prominent role from Day 1.

Honorable Mentions

This transfer class of receivers was stacked. I listed the two I believe are the best under-the-radar guys in the nation. However, Mitchell Tinsley (WKU to Penn State), Tayvion Robinson (Virginia Tech to Kentucky), Taj Harris (Syracuse to Rutgers), and Jacob Cowing (UTEP to Arizona) are all studs, too.

Also keep an eye out Travis Dye (Oregon to USC), who will be in strong consideration for an All Conference selection. Final honorable mention to offensive tackle Miles Frazier (FIU to LSU), who may find himself being drafted in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. 

