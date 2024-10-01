Andrew's College Football Tour & Road to CFB Visit A Central Michigan Game Day
You don’t just happen upon Mount Pleasant, Michigan. Situated an hour north of Lansing, this town has one major draw – FBS football. Central Michigan calls Mount Pleasant home, and CMU puts on one of the best football game days in the MAC. Road to CFB usually views football through the lens of the fan. But thanks to efforts from Andrew Bauhs from College Football Tour, this Saturday was spent as a VIP.
CMU boasts the most widespread tailgating scene I’ve seen in the MAC and also its largest stadium, Kelly/Shorts Stadium (30,255 capacity). In Week 5, we hit the jackpot. Band Day, Family Day, and a gorgeous fall afternoon brought out a near-sellout crowd.
Fire Up Chips! College Football Tour Takes On CMU
Central Michigan University in Mount Pleasant, Michigan beautifully emerges from the miles of one-lane roads that lead to its campus. The hints of maroon and gold grow into hoards as Kelly/Shorts Stadium comes into view. Tailgate parties erupt around the stadium’s perimeter, most notably outside the student section entrance. The thumping beats from rattling speakers, the array of classic college drinking games, and general fervent silliness create an electricity that translates palpably into the stadium.
Once inside, The Chippewa Marching Band makes its wild entrance as though they are the football team blasting out from the tunnel. They guide the crowd in the fight song, alma mater, and the rousing cheer, “Fire Up Chips!” Spirit squads join the band as they line up to form a grand pathway for the Chippewa team to charge through.
Kelly/Shorts Stadium blends the classic horseshoe structure with a modern jewel behind its north endzone. This multimillion dollar building houses stunningly updated facilities from locker rooms to team rooms. Sections that face the stadium are fan zones with catered loge boxes and ledge seating–a heap of class in a rowdy venue.
Noticeably absent from the sidelines is any evidence of a mascot. With many universities stripping Native American ties out of respect for local and regional tribes, Central Michigan is one of the few who have formed an alliance with their community. The Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe reached an agreement with the university that “Chippewas” may continue as the school’s nickname under a few key conditions. Central Michigan could not misrepresent the indigenous culture, opportunities to learn Chippewa history and culture have to be provided, and the term “Chips” should never be used outside of the phrase “Fire Up Chips.” When it comes to sports, it’s Chippewas in name only. With CMU adhering to these principles, “Chippewas” is strengthened as a symbol of power and respect.
Mount Pleasant is one of the hidden gems on the college football map. Saturdays in the fall are particularly special as school pride bursts from all corners. It’s a proud program with endless spirit. Gamedays are worth the drive through narrow roads flanked by an army of pines. It leads to a picturesque campus and vibrant college town - a perfect cross between cozy and kinetic. From culture to competition, Central Michigan University comes through and truly is a collegiate classic.
Central Michigan Behind The Scenes
Thanks to CFT’s connections, we were given the royal treatment before the game. We toured the Chippewas Champions Center, including the locker room, and suite seating. CMU poured $50M into the facility turned recruiting tool. One of the favorite points was the 2021 Sun Bowl trophy. Jim McElwain and CMU subbed in for Miami, who backed out of the game due to a rash of COVID-19, and upended Washington State, 24-21. It stands as the biggest bowl win for CMU.
An hour through team rooms, weight spaces, and even McElwain’s office itself took up most of pregame. For fans attending Kelly/Shorts Stadium for a CMU football game day, there’s few events to see before heading in.
That is, unless you have a tailgate to attend. Central Michigan boasts the most widespread and among the most-attended tailgating in the MAC. Several lots fill to the brim, especially the rowdier student tailgates in lots 63E and 63W.
It Never Rains On Mount Pleasant
Pregame festivities begin, like at most schools, with the marching band. CMU’s band starts buried in the end zone corner and, following a countdown, yell and charge the field. As far as band entrances go, the urgency to get out and lined up is one of the more exciting starts to the show. In fact, the band is worth paying attention to all game long. In the middle of the game, Johnny Cash’s Ring of Fire plays and the band sings, dances, and screams along. It’s an entertaining two minutes.
For three quarters and 13 minutes, SDSU-CMU wasn’t entertaining. The Chippewas forced two pulls of the cannon but largely stalled out beyond the 50-yard line. Fans got up for big third downs, but San Diego State controlled most of the half. Big plays were hard to come by.
The Aztecs controlled a 21-19 lead with minutes to go and the ball within striking distance. CMU held them to a field goal – one the Aztec placekicker missed wide right. The ensuing drive, CMU QB Joey Labas tossed an interception that was returned inside the Chippewas five-yard line. San Diego State was forced to another field goal, one that missed wide left. The field goals amounted to 33 and 28 yards.
With the window cracked ever so slightly, CMU kicked things into gear. With ten seconds left, CMU kicker Tristan Mattson drilled a 46-yard game-winning field goal. The team joined the band and cheerleaders in a raucous celebration to the tune of the Central Michigan Fight Song.
Special thank you to Central Michigan Athletics, Asst. AD of communications Greg Hotchkiss, and Andrew Bauhs of College Football Tour for making this game day special!
