College Football Tour visits Arizona State and Mountain America Stadium
Editor's Note: Are you headed to Tempe for TCU's 2025 Big 12 opener? Here's what to expect from a game day experience at Arizona State's Mountain America Stadium. Andrew Bauhs of College Football Tour is a college football superfan. He is on a journey to attend a game at all 134 FBS stadiums. He desires to have an immersive experience so he can tell the stories of the traditions, rivalries, mascots, bands, and fans that make each venue unique.
Tempe is a vibrant campus town that benefits from its big city neighbor but radiates a character of its own. Eccentrically urban, Tempe is the ideal home for Arizona State. Excitement intensifies on gameday as surrounding streets and parking lots swarm with maroon and gold. The drum line from The Sun Devil Marching Band puts the beat on the street for fans taking in a little gameday atmosphere. Bars and colorful establishments fill to the curb with anxious fans. Many of them make their way to the outside of the stadium a few hours early to welcome the team with the traditional Sun Devil Walk.
Rising right beside the stadium is "A" Mountain, which offers sweeping views of downtown Tempe and the skyline of Phoenix in the distance. The oversized "A" that is painted near the summit is a proud symbol of the university. During Welcome Week, incoming freshmen whitewash the "A" in a tradition that symbolizes the beginning of a new school year. The week of the Arizona contest (the hated adversary to the south), you might find a protective bunch of ASU partisans guarding the "A" from being painted a rival shade of red and blue - the interstate-10 hate is real.
Built between two mountain buttes, Mountain America Stadium's natural surroundings provide a stunning contrast to the urban hustle and bustle below. Opened in 1958, this stadium used to host the annual Fiesta Bowl. Its astounding size and structure make it hard to miss when you take the exit off the highway into Tempe.
Filled with Arizona State faithful, Mountain America Stadium is formidable. Fireworks and rambunctious cheers welcome the players as they enter the field. The beloved mascot, Sparky, pumps up the crowd and raises his pitchfork in defense of his home turf. A three-fingered hand signal representing that pitchfork serves as a visual battle cry, usually accompanied with cheers of "Forks Up!" or "Fork 'Em Devils!"
At the entrance to Arizona State's tunnel honorably stands the statue of Pat Tillman, the former Sun Devil who lost his life during the War in Afghanistan. Known as the Tillman Tunnel, players touch the statue as they emerge into Mountain America Stadium. The tradition represents a connection to this iconic hero both on the gridiron and battlefield. It serves as a reminder of the spirit of dedication to team and country. The players carry that same reminder with them on their jerseys with a patch that reads "PT 42."
Spectacular scenes of energy and excitement course through the streets of Tempe on gameday. The atmosphere closes in on the stadium where Sun Devil fans provide good reason to "Fear the Fork." With so much history and passion, Arizona State provides college football fans with a uniquely festive and memorable experience.
