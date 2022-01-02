Skip to main content
    Watch Big 12 Football NOW! #7 Baylor vs. #8 Ole Miss
    The Bears take on the Rebels at 7:45 p.m. CT tonight in the Allstate Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.
    Photo: © Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

    College Football Season is far from over. Seven of the Big 12 teams are playing in bowl games this week. West Virginia versus Minnesota in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl is tonight on ESPN. [FuboTV]

    Ole Miss is currently a 1.0 favorite in the game. The over/under is at 55.0

    Read KillerFrogs' Sugar Bowl Preview -Baylor vs. Ole Miss

    Oct 16, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears linebacker Dillon Doyle (5) and linebacker Garmon Randolph (55) celebrates Doyle making a sack against the Brigham Young Cougars during the second half at McLane Stadium.
