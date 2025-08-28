Belichick, North Carolina await TCU in Week 1
When North Carolina hired eight-time Super Bowl champion and former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick last December, TCU fans probably felt some déjà vu.
For the second time in three years, the Horned Frogs would start a football season against a first-year head coach with strong NFL ties. The first round versus Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders and Colorado ended in a 45-42 loss.
Belichick prefers a quiet approach over Sanders' flashiness, but, like 2023, the spotlight is squarely on this 2025 season opener, and there are plenty of questions surrounding UNC’s scheme and personnel.
“We don't have really much of an idea exactly what we're going to see or where their guys are going to be,” TCU coach Sonny Dykes said during his weekly press conference. “It's not easy, but that's kind of the first game, and particularly when you've got a new coaching staff on top of that and then you also have a coach who is transitioning from the NFL to college football.”
Dykes and his staff have scouted the Tar Heels by watching film of Belichick’s New England teams and defensive coordinator Stephen Belichick’s former team, the University of Washington.
Even South Alabama film entered the equation since UNC quarterback Gio Lopez played there from 2023-2024. That has helped the defense better prepare for a left-handed signal caller who threw for 2,557 yards (65% completion) and 18 touchdowns.
“He's a little mobile and he's a good player,” senior defensive end Devean Deal said. “So we have a game plan for him, definitely gotta respect him.”
Looking back on the 2023 game, Dykes acknowledged the coaching staff was “trying to instill our culture” on a team full of new faces. The Horned Frogs had relied heavily on transfer portal additions to replace key personnel from the 2022 national runner-up squad.
This year’s team returns starters at several key positions, including junior quarterback Josh Hoover. Hoover set TCU’s single-season passing record last season (3,949) and threw for 27 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
On Monday, TCU will get a chance to show what it learned from that Colorado loss and build on last season’s 9-4 finish.
“It's a tough environment to go play in,” Dykes said of UNC. “Their fans are going to be excited, to be sold out. There's going to be a lot of eyes on the guys, and there's going to be adversity that happens in every game. And how they're going to respond is going to be what really defines this team.”
TCU and North Carolina will kickoff Monday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. on ESPN.
Below are more takeaways from Wednesday's press conference.
Running Back Room Keeps Improving
The Horned Frogs lost their top two rushers to the NFL (Savion Williams) and the transfer portal (Cam Cook, Jacksonville State) from an attack that ranked 13th (113.9 yards per game) in the Big 12.
Senior Kevorian Barnes, a transfer from UTSA, senior Trent Battle, and sophomore Jeremy Payne have emerged as top performers, but the group’s overall growth and progress have stood out to offensive coordinator Kendal Briles.
“I really like the way we're running the football,” he said. “Coach (Jimmy) Smith's done a great job with them. I think there's some confidence there between them and the offensive line and the tight ends up front. So, I feel good about where they're at and the progression they made.”
Captains Named for 2025 season
Earlier this week, TCU announced the captains for this year's team: Hoover, Deal, senior safety Bud Clark, senior offensive lineman Coltin Deery, and senior tight end Chase Curtis.
If TCU competes for a Big 12 title, this group will be a big reason why. They bring invaluable experience dating back to 2020 when Clark and Curtis arrived on campus. Hoover, Deal, and Clark are All-Big 12 performers, and Deery has started 22 games.
They are also a selfless group. Hoover set that tone when he turned down an NIL deal from Tennessee this summer.
“I think he showed his teammates really how much they meant to him by sticking around here and turning down a pretty significant opportunity to make a lot more money,” Dykes said.
Hoover has become the face of TCU football, a role he’s embraced while remaining humble and hungry. That example should help quiet the pomp and circumstance surrounding Monday’s game against UNC.
“We’ve got great leadership and great players and guys that are just focused on getting better,” Hoover said. “I mean, no one really cares about the hype. No one cares about what's on ESPN, what's in the newspaper. It's just all about us. All about getting better, all about showing up, knowing your job, knowing the details of your job the best you can.”