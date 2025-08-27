TCU vs. North Carolina Week One Preview
Week One is finally here across the country, and for the TCU Horned Frog faithful, they will have to wait just a bit longer than nearly every other fan base in the country to watch their team take the field.
As the standalone Labor Day game, the Horned Frogs are used to opening the season under the spotlight, either through being the only game on or having to face a coach in their college football debut.
2025 is no different, though, as they travel to Chapel Hill to take on Bill Belichick, one of the greatest NFL coaches of all time, and his roster, which includes over 60 new faces, in week one.
Been Here Before
Sonny Dykes is no stranger to his team beginning the season against one of the off-season's most talked-about teams. Just two years ago, they began the 2023 season against Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes. Now entering 2025, he feels more prepared for this season's opening matchup.
The roster players have acknowledged how big the game is; the country's eyes will be on the Frogs as the lone game of the night. However, this year, the energy is different. Players have repeatedly said throughout fall camp, "Bill won't be on the field." They know the coaches play a role, and the scheme will be massive against a new-look squad, but at the end of the day, they are lining up against the players, not the coaching staff.
The mindset surrounding the Week One matchup is already miles better than in 2023, and the confidence within the program, particularly from an offseason of little turnover, should pay dividends from the first snap.
New Faces Nearly Everywhere
While Texas Tech was busy getting all the attention from its transfer portal acquisitions, the Tar Heels quietly flew under the radar. Now, 13 of their projected 22 starters are expected to be from the portal. That includes quarterback Gio Lopez, a South Alabama transfer, who finished the 2024 season with 3,022 total yards and 25 touchdowns, with seven coming on the ground.
However, as far as skill-position talent on the offense goes, that is about as far as the excitement goes for them. They lost Omarion Hampton to the draft, and he was their top rusher and pass-catcher last season. Their top two receivers from 2024 are also gone. Now, with a revamped offense, the talent seems to be coming from in-house, leaving a lot to be desired regarding talent and experience.
The strength of the Tar Heels' defense is expected to be their secondary, including cornerback Thaddeus Dixon, who followed defensive coordinator and Belichick's son Steve from Washington. According to PFF, he was one of the Big Ten's top cornerbacks last season and allowed a catch on only 47 percent of his targets.
The interesting battle between the two teams will be in the rushing attack. Last season, the Tar Heels allowed their opponents to finish with more than four yards per carry in seven games, while the Frogs only averaged 3.7 yards per carry a game all season. Whichever team can establish the line of scrimmage should find its task of winning the game easier.
For the Horned Frogs, continuing to trust in Hoover's ability and the talent of the wide receivers surrounding him should be the expectation. As long as they don't force the run game to prove it works, they shouldn't have too big a problem in this game. But it's also week one, so anything can happen.