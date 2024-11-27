Big 12 Championship and College Football Playoff Prediction: Week 14
After another weekend of absolute chaos, the Big 12 conference race is more confusing than ever.
Since Iowa State has to play Kansas State, they are the most likely team to slip up and lose which would pave the way for Arizona State and BYU to face off in Arlington.
Big 12 Title Prediction: BYU vs. Arizona State
After how bad BYU has looked the last two weeks, it would not make much sense to pick them to beat Arizona State in the Big 12 Championship. The Sun Devils will win a rematch of last week’s classic and represent the conference in the College Football Playoff.
Playoff Field Prediction: The Top Four
1. Oregon
The Ducks are in a great position to lock up the top seed. Although an argument can be made the five-seed will have an easier path, the Ducks have looked like the best team in the country all season.
2. Georgia
The Bulldogs will beat Texas in Atlanta and will play their way into a top-four seed in the playoffs. Even though the committee has disrespected them, an SEC Championship will put them into the two-seed.
3. Miami
Miami still controls its own destiny in the playoff race. They will face off against SMU in the ACC Championship. Cam Ward gives Miami the edge in a matchup against the Mustangs, as he is the best player by far in that matchup.
4. Boise State
The Broncos are likely to finish the year with only one loss. Since the Big 12 is such a mess, Boise State would get the top-four seed over a two-loss Arizona State. If Boise State can keep winning, the Broncos will be in great shape for a first-round bye.
The Rest of the Field:
5. Penn State
6. Notre Dame
7. Ohio State
8. Tennessee
9. Texas
10. Indiana
11. Clemson
12. Arizona State
