Big 12 Football Bowl Projections After Final Week of Regular Season
The Big 12’s list of bowl-eligible teams is set after the final week of the regular season has concluded.
A few teams in the conference failed to get their sixth win this past weekend, meaning that they will be missing out on the postseason entirely. On the other hand, over half of the conference made bowl games and a couple of teams are still fighting for a spot in the College Football Playoff.
Here is a bowl prediction for every bowl-eligible team in the Big 12 now that the regular season is complete.
Bowl-Eligible Teams:
Arizona State: The Sun Devils look primed to win the conference championship against Iowa State on Saturday. That will put them in the College Football Playoffs as the likely No. 12 seed.
Iowa State: The Cyclones will play in the Big 12 Championship but will come up short against the Sun Devils. They will instead play in the Pop-Tarts Bowl agaisnt Miami.
Colorado: The Buffaloes finished the regular season the right way with a dominant 52-0 victory over Oklahoma State. They will likely play in the Alamo Bowl agaisnt fellow Big 12 opponent BYU.
BYU: The Cougars also just missed out on the Big 12 title game despite their 7-2 conference record. Their matchup with Colorado in the Alamo Bowl will essentially be a third-place game for the conference.
Kansas State: The Wildcats just lost a tough season finale to Iowa State. The Wildcats had a bit of a wasted season after starting out so strong. They will face Minnesota in the Rate Bowl in Phoenix, Arizona to end the year.
Texas Tech: The Red Raiders got West Virginia’s head coach, Neal Brown, fired by blowing them out 52-15. They will head to the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl agaisnt Navy.
TCU: The Frogs finished 8-4 after denying Cincinnati bowl eligibility with a 20-13 win. They will be headed to the Texas Bowl and will face off against Arkansas.
Baylor: The Bears’ shocking season turnaround is completed with their 45-17 thumping of Kansas. Nightmare people would have thought that Baylor could be 8–4 at this point in the season. They will head to Memphis for the Liberty Bowl against LSU.
West Virginia: The Mountaineers fired Brown after being destroyed by Baylor. They will still play in a bowl game, despite the disappointing season. They will face off agaisnt a good Army team in the Independence Bowl.
Bowl-Ineligible: Kansas, Cincinnati, Oklahoma State, UCF, Houston, Utah, Arizona
