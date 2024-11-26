Big 12 Football Bowl Projections After Week 13
The Big 12 has a long list of teams who will qualify for the postseason in 2024, and some teams who will miss the cut if they do not win this weekend.
The champion of the conference will get an automatic bid to the College Football Playoff, but after this weekend’s chaotic slate, that champion is very much in doubt.
Here is a bowl prediction for every Big 12 team that could be eligible for the postseason.
Bowl-Eligible Teams:
Arizona State: The Sun Devils look like the team that will emerge from the group and make the College Football Playoff. They will likely be the No. 12 seed and go on the road in the first round.
Colorado: The Buffaloes suffered a crushing loss to Kansas to put their momentum on hold. They no longer look like the best team in the conference and will have to settle for a non-playoff bowl game like the DIRECTV Holiday Bowl against Syracuse.
BYU: The Cougars’ luck has run out quickly in the last two weeks, this time losing to Arizona State. The Cougars will end up playing Washington State in the Alamo Bowl.
Iowa State: The Cyclones defeated Utah to put them at 9-2. This win positions the Cyclones to play in the Pop-Tarts Bowl against an ACC team like Clemson.
Kansas State: The Wildcats just lost their third game of the season to Arizona State. They will face a Big Ten Team like Rutgers in the Rate Bowl in Phoenix, Arizona.
Texas Tech: The Red Raiders beat Oklahoma State in a shootout and are now 7-4. They will head to the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl agaisnt Navy.
TCU: The Frogs are now 7-4 after rolling against Arizona. also were on a bye and their prediction remains the same. They will be headed to the AutoZone Liberty Bowl against Arkansas.
Baylor: The Bears’ shocking mid season turnaround continues after beating Houston 20-10. They will stay in their home state for the Texas Bowl against Texas A&M.
West Virginia: The Mountaineers are now bowl eligible after a 31-21 win over UCF. 5–5 after a loss to Baylor. They will earn a matchup with Memphis in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl.
5-Win Teams:
Kansas: The Jayhawks have had two massive upset wins in a row after knocking off Colorado. They need to beat Baylor on Saturday if they want to make a bowl game.
Cincinnati: The Bearcats are still one victory away from reaching a bowl game. They have a difficult game against TCU to try and get their sixth win.
Bowl-Ineligible: Oklahoma State, UCF, Houston, Utah, Arizona
